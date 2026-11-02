Milwaukee Bucks-Minnesota Timberwolves Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters
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Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 2, 7:00 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: WCGV/My 24 (Milwaukee), DAZN (Minnesota)
Radio: 620 AM, (Milwaukee), 830 AM (Minnesota)
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (1-5) and Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) meet for the first of two matchups season. Last season, the Timberwolves won both matchups against the Bucks.
The Bucks are 36-36 all-time against the Timberwolves during the regular season, including 21-15 in home games and 15-21 on the road.
This offseason, the Timberwolves acquired LaMelo Ball and Josh Green as part of a four-team trade, where they also sent out Julius Randle, Naz Reid, a 2033 first round pick, three future first round pick swaps and three second round picks.
Additionally, the Timberwolves also signed Jonathan Kuminga and Trey Lyles in free agency, drafted Isaiah Evans with the 33rd pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, re-signed Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland and Jaylen Clark, gave Jaden McDaniels a contract extension and traded for Cody Williams.
Most recently, the Bucks are coming off a, 136-111 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks +10.5 (-112), T-Wolves -10.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Bucks +370, T-Wolves -480
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -105, under -115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries on how he is processing blowout losses after loss to Cavaliers: "I just process it like you can't play the score, just got to take it as an opportunity to get better, see how you can get that experience. Then, after the game, look back and see what could we have done differently so we don't put ourselves in that position."
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Pete Nance: Active - (Two-Way)
Cormac Ryan: Active - (Two-Way)
Kam Jones: Active - (Two-Way)
TIMBERWOLVES
Anthony Edwards: Out - Knee
Donte DiVincenzo: Out - Achilles
Enrique Freeman: Available - (Two-Way)
Zyon Pullin: Available - (Two-Way)
Rocco Zikarksy: Available - (Two-Way)
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Tyler Herro
C Myles Turner
F Jaime Jaquez Jr.
F Kyle Kuzma
TIMBERWOLVES
G LaMelo Ball
G Ayo Dosunmu
C Rudy Gobert
F Jaden McDaniels
F Jonathan Kuminga
STORYLINES
It may already be time for the Bucks to go young
A frightening performance from the Bucks against the Cavaliers
Tyler Herro is quietly starring for the Bucks
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex Toledo is a host on the Five on the Floor podcast in Miami and a contributor to the OnSI Bucks, Heat, Grizzlies, Magic and Pacers sites.Follow tropicalblanket