Milwaukee Bucks-Minnesota Timberwolves Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 2, 7:00 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: WCGV/My 24 (Milwaukee), DAZN (Minnesota)

Radio: 620 AM, (Milwaukee), 830 AM (Minnesota)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (1-5) and Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) meet for the first of two matchups season. Last season, the Timberwolves won both matchups against the Bucks.

The Bucks are 36-36 all-time against the Timberwolves during the regular season, including 21-15 in home games and 15-21 on the road.

This offseason, the Timberwolves acquired LaMelo Ball and Josh Green as part of a four-team trade, where they also sent out Julius Randle, Naz Reid, a 2033 first round pick, three future first round pick swaps and three second round picks.

Additionally, the Timberwolves also signed Jonathan Kuminga and Trey Lyles in free agency, drafted Isaiah Evans with the 33rd pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, re-signed Ayo Dosunmu, Bones Hyland and Jaylen Clark, gave Jaden McDaniels a contract extension and traded for Cody Williams.

Most recently, the Bucks are coming off a, 136-111 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +10.5 (-112), T-Wolves -10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Bucks +370, T-Wolves -480

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries on how he is processing blowout losses after loss to Cavaliers: "I just process it like you can't play the score, just got to take it as an opportunity to get better, see how you can get that experience. Then, after the game, look back and see what could we have done differently so we don't put ourselves in that position."

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Pete Nance: Active - (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Active - (Two-Way)

Kam Jones: Active - (Two-Way)

TIMBERWOLVES

Anthony Edwards: Out - Knee

Donte DiVincenzo: Out - Achilles

Enrique Freeman: Available - (Two-Way)

Zyon Pullin: Available - (Two-Way)

Rocco Zikarksy: Available - (Two-Way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

C Myles Turner

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

TIMBERWOLVES

G LaMelo Ball

G Ayo Dosunmu

C Rudy Gobert

F Jaden McDaniels

F Jonathan Kuminga

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket