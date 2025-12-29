Milwaukee Bucks-Charlotte Hornets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 29, 6:00 p.m. CST, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Charlotte)

Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), 92.7 FM The Fan (Charlotte)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (13-19) and Charlotte Hornets (11-20) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. The two teams previously met in November, with the first being a win for the Bucks and the last one a win. The Bucks are 76-65 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 44-26 in home games and 32-39 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Kevin Porter Jr.

C Myles Turner

F AJ Green

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Sion James

C Moussa Diabate

F Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks -3.5 (-106), Hornets +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Bucks -152, Hornets +128

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -112, under -108)

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable - Calf

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

HORNETS

Sion James: Questionable - Illness

Kon Knueppel: Out - Ankle

Ryan Kalkbrenner: Out - Elbow

Mason Plumlee: Out - Groin

Grant Williams: Out - Knee

QUOTABLE

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo: "It felt good. I think everything I felt out there is understandable. To be able to feel a little bit rusty? Yes. Not having my weight? Yes. Feeling uncomfortable? Yes. But, yeah, it doesn't really matter."

"When I was available, when I was able to make plays for my teammates, I did. When I saw the ball going in, I felt good. When I was able to make, as I said, plays for my teammates and they were making plays, it felt good just being around my teammates and being out there with him."

MORE MILWAUKEE BUCKS STORIES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket