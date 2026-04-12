Milwaukee Bucks Offseason Big Board: How They Retool If Giannis Antetokounmpo Stays
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The Milwaukee Bucks season is officially over and they have a ton of work to do and a lot of questions to answer this offseason. This could be one of the most important offseason in franchise history, and everything revolves around Giannis Antetokounmpo.
If Giannis stays, this is not a rebuild. It’s a retool, but not a small one. This roster, as currently constructed, is not good enough to compete at a championship level. The Bucks have lost their identity, struggled defensively, and lacked consistent shot creation outside of their superstar.
So if Giannis commits, the front office has one job: build a real contender immediately.
This is what their offseason big board should look like.
Players They Should Keep: The Foundation Pieces
Myles turner
Turner is one of the most interesting decisions. He has three years left on his deal and provides two key things: rim protection and spacing. That combination is rare, and it fits extremely well next to Giannis. While his age (29) could make him expendable in a bigger deal, Milwaukee should lean toward keeping him unless they’re getting a clear upgrade.
Ryan Rollins
Rollins is an easy decision. He’s young, improving, and on one of the best contracts on the roster, just $4 million annually over the next two seasons. He’s exactly the type of player you keep around a star like Giannis.
Ousmane Dieng
Dieng has quietly become one of the most intriguing young players on this roster. Over the past couple of months, he’s shown real growth, averaging around 17.8 points, nearly five assists, and six rebounds when given opportunities. At just 22 years old, he offers upside, versatility, and a potential long-term role.
AJ Green
Every contender needs shooting, and Green provides it. He spaces the floor, plays within his role, and doesn’t need touches to be effective.
Players They Should Move: Clearing the Deck
Kyle Kuzma
Kuzma stands out as the most obvious trade candidate. He’s on a $20 million expiring contract and hasn’t delivered consistent production. That contract becomes a valuable trade chip for Milwaukee to upgrade elsewhere.
Myles Turner
I know I had him as a player they should keep but based on his salary he will be a contract that must be included if the Bucks are looking to trade for star this summer. Again, Turner fits, but if a star becomes available, he could be included in a larger package.
Trade Targets:
If Giannis stays, the Bucks cannot be conservative. They need to take real swings and take real risks.
Ja Morant
Morant’s value is at an all-time low, which is exactly why Milwaukee should explore it. He’s still only 26 years old and has already proven he can be a superstar in this league. Ja Morant can bring elite shot creation and explosiveness. He is an underrated playmaker in my opinion, so he should help facilitate.
The Bucks have struggled to generate offense in half-court situations. Morant fixes that immediately. Of course, the risk is obvious: injuries and off-court concerns. If Milwaukee is serious about maximizing Giannis’ prime, this is the type of move that could change everything.
Michael Porter Jr.
Michael Porter Jr. had a breakout season with the Brooklyn Nets averaging 24 points 7.1 rebounds and 3 assists per game. This could be one of the cleanest fits next to Giannis. Michael Porter Jr. provides elite shooting, size on the wing and scoring without needing the ball in his hands.
Giannis thrives when surrounded by spacing, and Porter would open the floor in a way this team desperately needs. The concerns are defense and durability, but offensively, the fit is undeniable.
Trey Murphy III
If Milwaukee wants a lower-risk, high-impact move, Murphy is the perfect choice Trey Murphy III is 25 years old and has had really good back to back seasons. Murphy averaged 21.5 points 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He's the type of two-way player that every teams wants. Murphy is a great 3 and D player whose athletic and efficient.
Murphy doesn’t need touches, defends multiple positions, and fits seamlessly next to Giannis. He also helps restore a defensive identity.
Free Agent Targets: Contingent on Creating Cap Flexibility
Here’s the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks: They’re projected to be roughly $43 million over the cap, which means free agency won’t be straightforward.
Any move they make is going to be tied directly to what happens before free agency even begins. If Milwaukee wants to be active, it’ll need to create flexibility through trades or internal decisions. One of the biggest factors here will be their players with player options, including names like Gary Trent Jr., Gary Harris, Taurean Prince, and Jericho Sims. If some of those players decide to decline their options and test the market, the Bucks could open up some breathing room. If they opt in, that makes things tighter and forces Milwaukee to look elsewhere to clear salary.
So this isn’t a situation where the Bucks can just go out and spend. Every potential signing is contingent on what they’re able to do with their current roster first .
With that in mind, here are the types of free agents they should prioritize if they’re able to create even a little flexibility.
Norman Powell
If Milwaukee can open up enough room, Norman Powell should be one of their top targets. He gives them something they’ve clearly been missing all season, reliable scoring outside of Giannis. Powell is coming off a breakout year where he averaged around 23 points per game, and he’s capable of creating his own shot while still fitting into a team offense.
The challenge is that Powell will have a strong market, and Milwaukee likely wouldn’t be able to afford him without making a real move to clear salary. But in terms of fit, he checks every box.
Rui Hachimura
Rui Hachimura is a more realistic option depending on how the market plays out. He brings size, physicality, and improved shooting, and he’s the type of forward who can slot into multiple lineups without needing touches to be effective.
For a Bucks team that has lacked versatility, Hachimura would help balance the roster and give them another playable option in bigger lineups next to Giannis.
Coby White
If Milwaukee isn’t able to land a big-name guard through a trade, Coby White becomes an intriguing alternative. He’s taken a step forward as both a scorer and playmaker, and he can operate both on and off the ball.
White wouldn’t be the headline move, but he would raise the offensive floor of this team, which is something they’ve struggled with throughout the season.
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Kelly Oubre Jr. is the type of signing that makes sense for a team operating over the cap. He likely wouldn’t command a massive deal, and he brings energy, athleticism, and scoring off the wing.
He’s not a star, but he’s the type of player contenders add to round out their rotation and bring consistency over the course of a long season.
A Tight Window With Big Decisions
For the Milwaukee Bucks, this isn’t a typical offseason, it’s a pressure-filled one.
They don’t have the luxury of cap space, and they don’t have time to slowly figure things out. Every move is going to require strategy, timing, and a clear vision of what this team is supposed to be around Giannis. If Milwaukee can find a way to navigate the cap, make the right decisions on player options, and clear just enough room to be active, they have a chance to reshape this roster in a meaningful way.
If they can’t, they risk running it back with a team that already showed it isn’t good enough.
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