Milwaukee Bucks Offseason Big Board: How They Retool If Giannis Antetokounmpo Stays

The Milwaukee Bucks season is officially over and they have a ton of work to do and a lot of questions to answer this offseason. This could be one of the most important offseason in franchise history, and everything revolves around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If Giannis stays, this is not a rebuild. It’s a retool, but not a small one. This roster, as currently constructed, is not good enough to compete at a championship level. The Bucks have lost their identity, struggled defensively, and lacked consistent shot creation outside of their superstar.

So if Giannis commits, the front office has one job: build a real contender immediately.

This is what their offseason big board should look like.

Players They Should Keep: The Foundation Pieces

Myles turner

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Turner is one of the most interesting decisions. He has three years left on his deal and provides two key things: rim protection and spacing. That combination is rare, and it fits extremely well next to Giannis. While his age (29) could make him expendable in a bigger deal, Milwaukee should lean toward keeping him unless they’re getting a clear upgrade.

Ryan Rollins

Apr 08, 2026; Detroit, MI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) dribbles the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Rollins is an easy decision. He’s young, improving, and on one of the best contracts on the roster, just $4 million annually over the next two seasons. He’s exactly the type of player you keep around a star like Giannis.

Ousmane Dieng

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) shoots against Brooklyn Nets forward Trevon Scott (13) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Dieng has quietly become one of the most intriguing young players on this roster. Over the past couple of months, he’s shown real growth, averaging around 17.8 points, nearly five assists, and six rebounds when given opportunities. At just 22 years old, he offers upside, versatility, and a potential long-term role.

AJ Green



Apr 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) looks on during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Every contender needs shooting, and Green provides it. He spaces the floor, plays within his role, and doesn’t need touches to be effective.

Players They Should Move: Clearing the Deck

Kyle Kuzma

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) drives for the basket against Boston Celtics forward Luka Garza (52) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Kuzma stands out as the most obvious trade candidate. He’s on a $20 million expiring contract and hasn’t delivered consistent production. That contract becomes a valuable trade chip for Milwaukee to upgrade elsewhere.

Myles Turner

Mar 23, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) shoots the ball past Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

I know I had him as a player they should keep but based on his salary he will be a contract that must be included if the Bucks are looking to trade for star this summer. Again, Turner fits, but if a star becomes available, he could be included in a larger package.

Trade Targets:

If Giannis stays, the Bucks cannot be conservative. They need to take real swings and take real risks.

Ja Morant

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles around a screen set by center Jock Landale (31) on Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Morant’s value is at an all-time low, which is exactly why Milwaukee should explore it. He’s still only 26 years old and has already proven he can be a superstar in this league. Ja Morant can bring elite shot creation and explosiveness. He is an underrated playmaker in my opinion, so he should help facilitate.

The Bucks have struggled to generate offense in half-court situations. Morant fixes that immediately. Of course, the risk is obvious: injuries and off-court concerns. If Milwaukee is serious about maximizing Giannis’ prime, this is the type of move that could change everything.

Michael Porter Jr.

Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) and Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Michael Porter Jr. had a breakout season with the Brooklyn Nets averaging 24 points 7.1 rebounds and 3 assists per game. This could be one of the cleanest fits next to Giannis. Michael Porter Jr. provides elite shooting, size on the wing and scoring without needing the ball in his hands.

Giannis thrives when surrounded by spacing, and Porter would open the floor in a way this team desperately needs. The concerns are defense and durability, but offensively, the fit is undeniable.

Trey Murphy III

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If Milwaukee wants a lower-risk, high-impact move, Murphy is the perfect choice Trey Murphy III is 25 years old and has had really good back to back seasons. Murphy averaged 21.5 points 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He's the type of two-way player that every teams wants. Murphy is a great 3 and D player whose athletic and efficient.

Murphy doesn’t need touches, defends multiple positions, and fits seamlessly next to Giannis. He also helps restore a defensive identity.

Free Agent Targets: Contingent on Creating Cap Flexibility

Here’s the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks: They’re projected to be roughly $43 million over the cap, which means free agency won’t be straightforward.

Any move they make is going to be tied directly to what happens before free agency even begins. If Milwaukee wants to be active, it’ll need to create flexibility through trades or internal decisions. One of the biggest factors here will be their players with player options, including names like Gary Trent Jr., Gary Harris, Taurean Prince, and Jericho Sims. If some of those players decide to decline their options and test the market, the Bucks could open up some breathing room. If they opt in, that makes things tighter and forces Milwaukee to look elsewhere to clear salary.

So this isn’t a situation where the Bucks can just go out and spend. Every potential signing is contingent on what they’re able to do with their current roster first .

With that in mind, here are the types of free agents they should prioritize if they’re able to create even a little flexibility.

Norman Powell

Mar 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) looks to pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) in the third quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

If Milwaukee can open up enough room, Norman Powell should be one of their top targets. He gives them something they’ve clearly been missing all season, reliable scoring outside of Giannis. Powell is coming off a breakout year where he averaged around 23 points per game, and he’s capable of creating his own shot while still fitting into a team offense.

The challenge is that Powell will have a strong market, and Milwaukee likely wouldn’t be able to afford him without making a real move to clear salary. But in terms of fit, he checks every box.

Rui Hachimura

Apr 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) moves to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rui Hachimura is a more realistic option depending on how the market plays out. He brings size, physicality, and improved shooting, and he’s the type of forward who can slot into multiple lineups without needing touches to be effective.

For a Bucks team that has lacked versatility, Hachimura would help balance the roster and give them another playable option in bigger lineups next to Giannis.

Coby White

Apr 3, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) moves the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Ethan Thompson (55) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If Milwaukee isn’t able to land a big-name guard through a trade, Coby White becomes an intriguing alternative. He’s taken a step forward as both a scorer and playmaker, and he can operate both on and off the ball.

White wouldn’t be the headline move, but he would raise the offensive floor of this team, which is something they’ve struggled with throughout the season.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Apr 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Kelly Oubre Jr. is the type of signing that makes sense for a team operating over the cap. He likely wouldn’t command a massive deal, and he brings energy, athleticism, and scoring off the wing.

He’s not a star, but he’s the type of player contenders add to round out their rotation and bring consistency over the course of a long season.

A Tight Window With Big Decisions

For the Milwaukee Bucks, this isn’t a typical offseason, it’s a pressure-filled one.

They don’t have the luxury of cap space, and they don’t have time to slowly figure things out. Every move is going to require strategy, timing, and a clear vision of what this team is supposed to be around Giannis. If Milwaukee can find a way to navigate the cap, make the right decisions on player options, and clear just enough room to be active, they have a chance to reshape this roster in a meaningful way.

If they can’t, they risk running it back with a team that already showed it isn’t good enough.