The NCAA Tournament has come to an end, and the Michigan Wolverines have secured a National Title, becoming the first Big Ten school to win since Michigan State in 2000.

The day after the Championship Game, ESPN's Shams Charania once again reported on the fractured relationship between the Bucks and Giannis, pointing to a divorce between the two before the beginning of next season.

Reports came out that the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat were the closest in agreeing to a trade. Miami would have sent out multiple draft picks, along with Tyler Herro and Kel'el Ware for Giannis. While the deal didn't get done before the trade deadline, with Miami winning the lottery, the Heat now have the ammo to send to Milwaulkee for a Giannis trade.

So, after the order of the draft was determined by the draft lottery, Miami and Milwaukee agreed to a deal, that would send Giannis to the Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as well as 2028 unprotected first, an unprotected 2030 first, and a 2031 swap.

Miami gets the star they have long coveted, and Milwaukee kickstarts their rebuild with an incredible haul. This is an incredibly steep price for the Heat to pay, but they have to send all the picks they can, because outside of Ware, they don't have players Milwaukee would covet. You could argue that Miami is better off taking the No. 1 overall pick, but Pat Riley wants to see this team win another title.

Now, here is the 2026 First Round Mock Draft:

1. Miami Heat (Traded to Milwaukee for Giannis) - AJ Dybantsa | Forward | BYU

The Heat make one of the biggest trades in franchise history. After finally securing the first overall pick, they send it to Milwaukee in a package for Giannis Antetotokounmpo. Milwaukee takes the best player on the board, AJ Dybantsa, and begins their rebuild. Dybantsa can score at all three-levels, has the size and skills to be an elite defender, and is a terrific leader on and off the floor. The good news for Milwaukee, they still have one pick in the lottery with pick No. 11.

2. Sacramento Kings - Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas

Sacramento gets one of the best guard prospects the draft has seen in years. While the Kings are still years away from being relevant, getting a do-it-all shooting guard, who can also run some point guard, is exactly what this team needs. Figuring out what to do with the rest of roster is the hardest part of Sacramento's rebuild.

3. Brooklyn Nets - Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets need talent in every area. Selecting Cameron Boozer is a slam dunk draft pick for them. He offers stability, consistency, and upside. Don't be fooled by the "low ceiling" label. He could very well become the best player in this draft when it's all said and done.

4. Dallas Mavericks - Caleb Wilson | Forward | UNC

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dallas is loaded in the front court already, but Cooper Flagg is a point-forward who could play alongside Caleb Wilson. The Mavericks could look to trade out of four and trade back a spot or two for a guard, but it makes too much sense to draft Caleb Wilson here and continue building around this young core. Wilson led the NCAA in dunks before missing the remainder of the season with a fractured hand, and was a ferocious rebounder. His explosiveness and athleticism are two areas of his game that have people believing he could end up being a top three talent in the draft when it's all said and done.

5. Washington Wizards - Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Wagler is a fascinating guard who came onto the scene later than guard below him. With Washington already trading for Trae Young, drafting Darius Acuff Jr. here is a little confusing. That's why I have them taking the 6-foot-6 point/shooting guard from Illinois. I think his fit next to Trae works nicely, and depending on how long Young is in Washington, the Wizards could turn the keys to the car over to Wagler in the next couple of seasons, as he and Alex Sarr develop together.

6. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND) - Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) shoots the ball on Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Clippers traded Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, this pick and a 2029 first round pick from Indiana. Seeing the Pacers do everything within their power to keep this pick, but ultimately not being able to do so, allows the Clippers to get a franchise changing piece here. With this portion of the draft guard-heavy, and already having traded for Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin, the Clippers go with the best prospect available and select Kingston Flemings. The explosive guard out of Houston will likely be a focal point of LA's second unit as they continue to retool their roster.

This mock draft, by our OnSI team, had a better outcome for the Pacers.

7. Utah Jazz - Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard | Louisville

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) was unfazed after he scored 45 points with 10-for-16 3-point shooting as the Cards roll past NC State 118-77 at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville February 9, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jazz could go a handful of ways here, but they select the guard who best suits their style of play, and that is Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. Coming off a strong freshman campaign, Brown was injured and unable to play with the Cardinals in the NCAA Tournament. A strong showing in the tournament would have been nice to see, but he still averaged around 18 points and 4 assists per game. His three-point shooting was mediocre at just under 35%, but his ability to impact the games on both sides of the ball will keep him on the floor.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOLA) - Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Shooting 39% from three this season at Arizona was a key part of the way Burries impacted the game. But it wasn't just that. He's a physical combo guard, that plays with a relentless motor and has great skills to be an impact player in the NBA for years to come. His fit next to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and Jalen Johnson would be seamless.

9. Memphis Grizzlies - Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard | Arkansas

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies are happy to see Acuff Jr. here on the board, as many expected him to go higher. Fit wise, the Grizzlies have every intention to move off of Ja Morant with this selection, as they look to build around a young core of Acuff Jr., Coward, Edey and whoever they select with the 14th pick in this draft.

This story, by our OnSI team, details what almost happened with Morant this season.

10. Chicago Bulls - Aday Mara | Center | Michigan

Michigan center Aday Mara (15), center, celebrates a play against Saint Louis with guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After an incredible season at Michigan that resulted in a National Championship, the 7-foot-3 center lands with the Chicago Bulls as they enter into a new era. Mara is a skilled big that can do a little bit of everything. His passing is elite, he has soft touch around the rim, is a strong lob threat, and uses his size to his advantage. He joins the short list of 7-footers to be drafted in the lottery the last few seasons: Victor Wembanyama, Derrick Lively II, Zach Edey, Donovan Clingan, and Khaman Maluach.

11. Milwaukee Bucks - Labaron Philon Jr. | Guard | Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks on after a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Continuing with a strong rebuild, the Bucks add defensive-minded guard, Labaron Philon Jr., to their core of AJ Dybantsa and Kel'el Ware. Philon has the skill to become a three-level scorer, and can play the one or the two, despite being thinner in frame. A five man lineup of Ryan Rollins, Labaron Philon Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Kel'el Ware and Myles Turner should get fans excited. Although, a Myles Turner trade to continue adding young pieces to this post-Giannis core would be ideal.

This mock draft, done earlier by our OnSI team, is another possibility of what could happen for the Bucks.

12. Golden State Warriors - Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) reacts to a basket scored Monday, April 6, 2026, against the UConn Huskies during the NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lendeborg played through a difficult injury that he suffered early in the Final Four game against Arizona. Despite suggestions from his family and the team doctor, the 24-year old wanted to finish out the season on the court with his Wolverines, and it paid off, as they won the title. Now, going into the draft process, the Warriors find a ready-now player to pair with Steph Curry as they try and build as strong of a team as possible for one more deep playoff run.

13. Portland Trail Blazers - Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) looks to pass while defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Portland has a loaded roster, so they take a flier on the high upside wing from Tennessee. Patience will be key with the 6-foot-10 Ament, as he still needs a year or two of realy development, but if he hits his peak, this pick will be worth it.

14. Memphis Grizzlies - Cameron Carr | Guard-Forward | Baylor

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) scores a layup as Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies swing high here with their second pick in the lottery, and take Cameron Carr out of Baylor. After being buried on Tennessee's bench the last two seasons, Carr grew into an elevated role with the Bears. He averaged 19 points a game, and shot 38.5% from three the last two seasons. At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, the intrigue makes sense for Memphis as they try and fill out the best possible roster during a rebuild.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) - Braylon Mullins | Guard-Forward | UConn

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) controls the ball against Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during the second half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The rich get richer, and the defending champions select Braylon Mullins with the 15th overall pick. During UConn's run to the National Championship game, you saw Mullins elevate his game on the biggest stage, and he never shied away from the biggest moments. OKC will be up against it salary wise, so investing in a young shooter at No. 15 is a smart decision.

16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI) - Koa Peat | Forward | Arizona

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) is defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With their second pick, the Thunder go with a bruiser of a big in Koa Peat. After a terrific season at Arizona, the 6-foot-8 forward adds frontcourt depth to a roster that could use a physical player like Peat.

17. Charlotte Hornets - Morez Johnson Jr. | Forward | Michigan

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Who knows how far the Hornets will go in the playoffs, but their roster is built for the future. Here they take Morez Johnson Jr. who looks to be a significant part of their current core, and adds a strong defensive minded big to their rotation.

18. Toronto Raptors - Patrick Ngongba II | Center | Duke

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

After extending Jakob Poeltl for no reason last offseason, the Raptors invest in a center at No. 18. With Poeltl dealing with a back injury all season long this year, Toronto bets on Ngongba II being a viable big who can have a high impact for them. While Ngongba II did suffer injuries at Duke, the upside is too intriguing to pass on. The best available centers in this range do have injury questions, so Toronto has to go with the best center available.

19. Charlotte Hornets (via PHX) - Bennett Stirtz | Guard | Iowa

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After adding a defensive big, the Hornets go with a guard to strengthen their backcourt depth. Leading Iowa to the Elite 8 after spending the previous few seasons in smaller programs, the spotlight was never too big for Stirtz. He's always been overlooked, and he will enter the draft with a chip on his shoulder to prove that his impressive junior season at Iowa was no fluke. Charles Lee will love the way Stirtz approaches the game, as Charlotte improves their roster with these two picks.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Karim Lopez | Small Forward | New Zealand

Karim Lopez is a 6-foot-8 wing from New Zealand that started playing his best basketball towards the end of the season. San Antonio has a loaded roster, and selecting a wing with lottery-talent upside is a can't miss move for them.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN) - Thomas Haugh | Forward | Florida

Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) drives during the NCAA March Madness opening round at Benchmark international Arena in Tampa, FL on Friday, March 20, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pistons select a veteran college player to add to their core. After winning a title with Florida in 2025, Haugh transitioned from the four to the three, and while there were some hiccups along the way, he proved that he can play both positions. Haugh isn't the strongest defender on the perimeter, as he is best guarding fours, but the work ethic he possesses makes him a perfect fit for JB Bickerstaff's roster.

22. Philadelphia 76ers - Christian Anderson | Guard | Texas Tech

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) shoots against Akron Zips guard Eric Mahaffey (4) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The 76ers need to add guard depth after trading McCain to OKC, and with Grimes being a free agent, Anderson is a strong point guard out of Texas Tech, where he averaged 18 points and 7 assists per game, while also shooting 42% from three.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via SAS) - Jayden Quaintance | Center | Kentucky

Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance shoots baskets while warming up with his team before the Hoosiers and Wildcats play college basketball at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky December 13, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quaintance spent the first few months of the season as the top big on the board, and he was believed to be a top 10 pick. After missing most of the season at Kentucky, his stock has dropped as teams are fearful he is injury prone. That doesn't scare the Hawks away, as they bet on the upside, and select someone that plays the opposite of Okongwu.

24. Los Angeles Lakers - Hannes Steinbach | Forward-Center | Washington

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Lakers follow the Hawks model and take the best big on the board. Steinbach's range is all over the place when you browse where experts have him mocked. The 6-foot-11 big from Germany averaged 18.5 and 12 this season at Washington. His outside game is nonexistent, but he is an elite rebounder and inside scorer.

25. New York Knicks - Chris Cenac Jr. | Center | Houston

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Knicks may or may not bring Mitchell Robinson back in free agency, but they still could use depth at the center spot regardless. Cenac Jr. is working to become a better three-point shooter, but plays with a high motor and has length. His play at Houston was inconsistent, but the skills are there.

26. Denver Nuggets - Isaiah Evans | Forward | Duke

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Nuggets add a perfect fit to their system with Isaiah Evans. Shooting slightly above 36% from three on 7 attempts per game, Evans would strongly benefit from playing in a floor spacing offense like Denver has, and can use his length to help him on the defensive side of the ball.

27. Boston Celtics - Dame Sarr | Forward | Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Sarr is a raw offensive player, but defensively, he might be one of the best defenders in the class. Boston is already deep at the forward position, and could use the next season or so developing Sarr's offensive game. Either way, I can see him being a contributor to their bench.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Meleek Thomas | Guard | Alabama

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) drives against High Point Panthers guard Scotty Washington (12) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Minnesota elects to take a guard that can score at all three-levels. Thomas is mostly projected as an early second-round pick, but with a 6-foot-5 frame, and the ability to play either the one or the two, this is a perfect pick for Minnesota, who needs to add backcourt depth to their roster.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS) - Motiejus Krivas | Center | Arizona

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas (13) looks for a basket around Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) and Michigan center Aday Mara (15) during the second half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Jarrett Allen as one of the most likely players to be traded this offseason, the Cavaliers select one of the best bigs left on the board. At 7-foot-2, Krivas shot 57% from the field this season, where he averaged 10 and 8 for one of the best college basketball teams in the country. His role was limited, with so many good players around him, but he took advantage of opportunities and mismatches. He's more of a throw-back big than a modern big, but the intrigue is there for obvious reason.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC) - Tounde Yessoufou | Guard | Baylor

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5 wing had a strong season at Baylor. He averaged 18 points and 6 rebounds per game, despite shooting a poor 29% from three. Yessoufou is an elite athlete that finishes through traffic and plays with a non-stop motor. Dallas adds another athletic wing to their core of Caleb Wilson and Cooper Flagg.

Final Thoughts

The Bucks walk away with AJ Dybantsa, Labaron Philon Jr., two additional Miami Heat picks, a pick swap, Tyler Herro, and Kel'el Ware. This is an absolute haul for Giannis, and the Bucks make Miami pay the ultimate price to part ways with their homegrown superstar.



While parting with Giannis will be difficult for some Bucks fans, moving on is the right move for the franchise, especially with this trade package. Losing a top four player in the league is never going to win the headlines, but in five years from now, analysts might be looking at the Bucks as winners of the Giannis trade, if Dybantsa blossoms into a superstar.