The Milwaukee Bucks (1-13) and Miami Heat (8-6) meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. This one has been highly anticipated since it was announced. It's one of the Bucks' only two national television games this season, the other also against Miami.

That's not because of how the Bucks are playing -- they've lost 13 of 14 overall, as new coach Taylor Jenkins continues to try to balance competitiveness and development. It's because Giannis Antetokounpo will be playing against the Bucks for the first time in his career, after spending 13 seasons with the team, leading them to their first championship in 50 years in 2021, winning Finals MVP (and two regular season MVPs), along the way.

And then making it clear he wanted a trade, with the Heat giving up four players and three first-round picks to bring in the superstar, as the Bucks began a rebuild.

So Wednesday night will have special meaning for those four players: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr.:, Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis. Herro spent seven seasons with the Heat, and made an All-Star team. He is expected to be featured most in a tribute video, though the other three players will be included.

All were first round picks for the Heat, and all made an impact, though Herro's time was marred by injuries (often at the worst times) and then an offseason confrontation (post-trade) with Heat captain Bam Adebayo; Jaquez had a rough 2024-25 season before fully rebounding as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate; and Ware wasn't always on the same page as Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

It will be interesting to see how many of these players Jenkins starts on Wednesday, though all are expected to play.

Finally, the game is also anticipated due to it being the night GTA VI releases, with the Heat wearing a special uniform and unveiling a new court for Vice City.

Introducing the Vice City hardwood 🏀



See it for one night only, tomorrow vs Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/ZBpxND08hO — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 17, 2026

One key matchup to watch: Heat swingman Klay Thompson, who is averaging 17.1 points, sinking 45.8 percent of his three point attempts over the heat's last 10 games, (eight of which were wins), against Herro, who is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

The Heat are most recently coming off a 128-110, win over the Houston Rockets while the Bucks are coming off a, 113-106, loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Jakucionis finished the game with 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Bucks are 58-78 all-time against the Heat in the regular season, including 24-35 at home and 24-43 on the road.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV/Streaming: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Radio: 620 AM (Milwaukee), 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (Miami), 106.3 FM, 760 AM (West Palm Beach) 105.9 FM (Fort Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Stuart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys),

Spread: Bucks +12.5 (-110), Heat -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks +530, Heat -750

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on playing against the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time in his career: "Just another game. I’m gonna do the same thing, eat the same meal. I’m going to kiss my kids. It’s the same thing. Doesn’t matter the jersey.”

Giannis says facing the Bucks is ‘just another game’:



“Just another game. I’m gonna do the same thing, eat the same meal. I’m going to kiss my kids. It’s the same thing. Doesn’t matter the jersey”



(@ByTimReynolds) pic.twitter.com/svnTF5Ejjx — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 17, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Brayden Burries

G Tyler Herro

C Jericho Sims

F Kyle Kuzma

F Myles Turner

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Ryan Rollins: Available - Illness

Ousmane Dieng: Out - Finger

Bogoljub Markovic: Out - (G League - On Assignment)

Kam Jones: Out - (G League - Two-Way)

Pete Nance: Out - (G League - Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Out - (G League - Two-Way

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Probable - Hip

Klay Thompson: - Available

Pelle Larsson: Available - Illness

Myron Gardner: Questionable - Hamstring -G League (on assingnment)

Nikola Jovic: Probable - Illness

Vlad Goldin: Out (G League Assignment)