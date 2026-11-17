Wednesday night's matchup between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will be about much more than basketball. Between the return of four familiar faces, a blockbuster trade that reshaped both franchises, and a special Vice City-themed game-night experience, this is shaping up to be one of the more memorable regular-season games in recent Heat history.

For Miami, the game marks the first opportunity to welcome back Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis since all four were sent to Milwaukee in the blockbuster deal that brought Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. to South Florida.

The trade represented a significant turning point for the Heat, who finally landed the superstar they had pursued for years. However, the price was substantial, as Milwaukee received four players who represented different stages of Miami's roster construction.

The Heat's approach at Wednesday night's game against the Bucks will be a video for Tyler Herro, mostly of him, but one that also will include the other returning former Heat players (Jaquez, Ware, Jakucionis). — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 17, 2026

What Miami Gave Up

Tyler Herro will understandably receive the most attention. Drafted 13th overall in 2019, Herro developed into one of Miami's primary offensive weapons and eventually an NBA All-Star. Across 394 regular-season appearances with the Heat, he averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also earned Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2021/2022 and made his first All-Star appearance in 2024/2025. His departure marks the end of a seven-year tenure in which he became one of the franchise's most recognizable players.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. brought versatility, toughness and an ability to impact games without dominating the basketball. In 216 regular-season games with Miami, he averaged 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. After earning All-Rookie First Team honors in 2023/2024, Jaquez had a down year in his sophomore season before finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season.

Kel'el Ware represented one of Miami's biggest investments in the future. The 2024 first-round pick averaged 10.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 141 games with the Heat. His combination of size, athleticism, rim protection and three-point shooting potential made him an intriguing long-term piece, particularly at just 22 years old. Constant concerns about his motor and his fighting with Erik Spoelstra made it's way to the media and the Heat ultimately moved on.

Kasparas Jakucionis was the youngest and least established of the group, but his potential made him a valuable addition to Milwaukee's future. In 53 games with Miami, he averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 42.3% from three-point range. His playmaking ability and shooting offered another developmental opportunity for the Bucks.

A Tribute to Familiar Faces

Jan 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Heat's planned video tribute will primarily feature Herro, while also recognizing Jaquez, Ware and Jakucionis according to Ira Winderman. Herro's return should carry particular significance given his accomplishments and the role he played in Miami's identity over the past seven seasons.

There were years of trade speculation surrounding Herro, but his departure ultimately came as part of a deal that delivered the superstar Miami had been pursuing. Wednesday night gives the organization and its fans an opportunity to recognize his contributions while embracing the franchise's new direction.

Erik Spoelstra on the amount of eyes that will be on Wednesday because of Giannis facing former team, Tyler Herro and others returning, GTA VI, etc. #Heat



“I’ve been in this organization for obviously a long time, and one of the biggest adjustments I had to make when I first… pic.twitter.com/oHFIO51mNm — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 17, 2026

The same can be said for the other three players. Each represented something different about Miami's roster-building philosophy, from developing young talent to finding versatile contributors. For fans who watched these players grow in a Heat uniform, seeing all four return together will certainly be a unique experience.

A Night in Vice City

Introducing the Vice City hardwood 🏀



See it for one night only, tomorrow vs Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/ZBpxND08hO — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 17, 2026

As if the reunion storyline needed any additional attention, Wednesday's game will also feature one of the most ambitious game-night productions in the franchise's 39-season history.

In celebration of the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI on Thursday, November 19, the Heat will transform the Kaseya Center into Vice City. The event, titled "A Night in Vice City," will feature special uniforms, a custom-designed court, unique color schemes and additional in-arena entertainment.

The connection between Miami and Vice City makes the collaboration a natural fit. With limited-edition jerseys available to fans, the atmosphere is expected to bring a different type of crowd, with plenty of attention surrounding the merchandise and entertainment.

However, there is still basketball to be played. Miami enters the matchup looking to continue its recent success, having won eight of its previous 10 games. A victory against Milwaukee would give the Heat their ninth win in an 11-game stretch and provide another opportunity to build momentum.

A Night of Celebration and New Beginnings

Between the return of four former players, a tribute to Herro, a blockbuster trade that changed the direction of both franchises and a Grand Theft Auto-inspired takeover of the arena, Wednesday night has the ingredients to become one of the most memorable regular-season games in recent Heat history.

For one night, Miami will be Vice City. But before the lights go out and attention shifts to the next chapter of the franchise, four familiar faces will get one more opportunity to hear the Miami crowd welcome them home.