Season ends with all things Giannis Antetokounmpo in the air

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the season as he has started every season since he was drafted in 2013:

As a Milwaukee Buck.

That was hardly a guarantee, considering all the controversy and trade chatter related to Antetokounmpo this season. But as it was, he played in only 36 games, due to a series of calf injuries and the Bucks' desires to move up as far as they could in the lottery. (They ended up finishing 10th). Antetokounmpo had never played fewer than 61 games in any prior season. He finished with his lowest scoring average (27.6) since 2017-18, though some of that was due to a minutes and shots reduction. He shot a career-best 62.4 percent from the floor.

So, even at 31, and even coming off those ailments, he's still as coveted as ever, and there will likely be a trade market for him that includes more than a half-dozen teams this summer, or at least that's what the Bucks are counting on if he doesn't appear likely to sign an extension and they choose to move him.

They reportedly declined several offers at the trade deadline, including one from the Miami Heat that was headlined by Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware and multiple draft picks. It is conceivable that several teams that didn't get involved in the process last winter -- such as the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets -- could if they don't advance to the NBA Finals out of the West.

Feb 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) celebrates with guard Tyler Herro (14) after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

So what's Giannis's view on all this?

He's being coy, or perhaps establishing plausible deniability, something he has been accused of doing before, as there have been reports of requests behind the scenes that he didn't express -- or outright denied -- in public.

Take this, about whether he will sign an extension:

Giannis says the Bucks haven’t offered him an extension:



“Before we even talk about an extension somebody gotta offer me that... I don’t wear the pants in my relationship. I gotta ask my wife. If my wife says yes, yes. If she says no, no. It’s up to her. So you guys gotta ask… pic.twitter.com/2Cbs6KOIKS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 13, 2026

Apparently, that's not a thing yet, even though most believe the Bucks would offer it if they felt their superstar is committed to the organization.

“Before we even talk about an extension somebody gotta offer me that... I don’t wear the pants in my relationship. I gotta ask my wife. If my wife says yes, yes. If she says no, no. It’s up to her. So you guys gotta ask her. Find her on social media. Follow her podcast. I don’t know if she has one. Ask her. Whatever she says, I do.” Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Athletic

Mariah Riddlesprigger, Giannis's wife and mother of his four children, does not have a podcast that we can find. Nor is she scheduled for offseason interviews that we know of. Giannis also told Nehm, about his future: “I don’t know. It’s not up to me anymore. It’s not up to me. We’ll see.”

But it is kind of up to him, in the sense that if that if he doesn't want the extension, it would seem the Bucks would need to move him -- likely to a place he will sign an extension.

It's unclear if Doc Rivers will play a role in the Bucks' decisions, or whether Giannis will play a role in the hiring of Rivers' replacement, if the Bucks provide that leeway in an effort to keep Antetokounmpo around. Giannis acted as if he didn't know Rivers would be leaving his post; Rivers for his part, said "I just want to see it end well for him and for the franchise." Rivers has a year left on his contract; it is possible he could be retained in a front office or consulting capacity, which may not be the best idea, according to Mateo Mayorga of Bucks OnSI.

Doc Rivers on Giannis:



"I just want to see it end well for him and for the franchise. We can't let the loss that Giannis and this franchise won a title together and to me that should never be lost no matter how this ends up. I've been lucky to coach a lot of stars and he's right… pic.twitter.com/E5zrOUurBq — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 13, 2026

Well, at least this is known.

The Bucks' nightmare 2025-26 season is over.

Rivers won't be coaching next season.

Milwaukee has a chance to retool, through the draft, where it hasn't been especially effective.

And Giannis will be the story, wherever he is.