Should the Milwaukee Bucks pursue Jonathan Kuminga or Peyton Watson?

The Milwaukee Bucks have continued to look to improve their roster after starting over and committing to the rebuild this offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will begin a new chapter in his career with the Miami Heat after the two-time MVP was finally traded in June.

In return, the Bucks tried to get the most out of the man who brought them a championship and received Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis to go along with three first-round picks, a pick swap and second-round pick.

In addition to the four players from the Heat, Milwaukee will also have two rookies in Brayden Burries and Nate Ament who taken with Miami's No. 13 pick. Milwaukee's roster will look completely different heading into next season, and the team has already seen the impact of Antetokounmpo's departure.

Last season the Bucks went 32-50 with Antetokounmpo only appearing in 36 games. Milwaukee's roster construction was questionable with Antetokounmpo on the team, but now with him gone, the expectation for the Bucks next season is low.

In an attempt to improve its roster, Milwaukee has been linked to a few players that could make an impact for a young team.

Earlier this month, it was reported by NBA Insider Jake Fischer that the Bucks were a potential destination spot Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga.

The Milwaukee Bucks are looming as a potential destination for Jonathan Kuminga, per @JakeLFischer



(Via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/9n2rY3XK54 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 1, 2026

"Kuminga could still go back to Atlanta, he could still leave by way of sign and trade," Fischer said. "I have heard that he does have interest from Milwaukee, they have a traded player exception that he could be moved into."

The 23-year old is coming off his fifth season in the NBA and his first with the Hawks, after being traded by the Golden State Warriors before the trade deadline earlier this year.

Kuminga only appeared in a total of 36 games this season (20 with the Warriors and 16 with the Hawks) and averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, on 46.3% shooting from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

He entered free agency as an unrestricted free agent after he declined his $24.3 million team option with Atlanta and could be a target for Milwaukee.

However recently, another forward has been in conversations with the Bucks in Denver Nuggets player, Peyton Watson.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein it appears that Milwaukee has shown interest in Watson and would pursue him in a sign-and-trade.

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: The Bucks are interested in acquiring Peyton Watson via sign-and-trade, per @TheSteinLine



The Clippers and Hawks have also reportedly registered interest in Watson.



🔗 Full report: https://t.co/NUZwZCD9Hq pic.twitter.com/fs25L8mvCX — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 14, 2026

"The Nuggets, mind you, still have two restricted free agents of their own to hash out deals with: Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones," Stein said. "And some fresh rumbles have been relayed to The Stein Line that the Bucks are joining the Clippers and Hawks on the list of teams trying to pry Watson away from the Nuggets via sign-and-trade."

Watson had a breakout year with the Nuggets after he averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from the 3-point line in his fourth season with Denver.

The restricted free agent is looking for roughly a $25 million deal and with the pricey contracts already on the Nuggets, it could to be difficult for Denver to retain him.

With an large roster and and overcrowded guard room, the Bucks could move some pieces to get Watson.

If Milwaukee is serious about bringing in Kuminga or Watson then they're going to have to commit to one or the other.

While I do think Watson is more valuable as a player especially with his defensive skills, it's going to have to take the right price to get him.

With the combination of him being a restricted free agent and the Bucks not being in the best finical situation, they could only offer him the non-taxpayer mid-level exception that starts around $15 million.

Denver could easily match the contract so it forces Milwaukee to make deal through a sign-and-trade if they want Watson. However, even that is a difficult situation as the possibility of giving up assets like Ryan Rollins and some future first-round picks for someone like Watson would be too much of a price to pay.

If the Bucks could offer a package that involves players like AJ Green or Kevin Porter Jr., that would boost the Nuggets' bench, clear up an overcrowded roster and match the contracts, then it would be a deal worth making compared to giving up high-quality assets.

The Bucks have explored sign-and-trade scenarios to acquire Peyton Watson from the Nuggets, per @TheSteinLine.



I would list AJ Green and Kevin Porter Jr. as names that could interest Denver if the two sides engage in trade discussions centered on the 23-year-old wing. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) July 14, 2026

As for Kuminga, since the Hawks already declined his team option, Atlanta would lose him to free agency, but if Milwaukee is serious about acquiring him a sign-and-trade would also most likely be the move.

Because he's looking for a contract over $20 million annually, and the Bucks at best could sign him with the mid-level exception with their finical situation, a sign-and-trade involving the $25.5 million trade exception from the Heat trade and some additional pieces would be an realistic option.

I do think the potential and fit of Watson would be better, while also freeing up some space on the roster, but Kuminga would be an easier move to make.

Compared to Denver and Watson who's coming off an career year and is a restricted free agent, the Nuggets have more control in this situation and would like to retain him

If Milwaukee is fine with adding either Kuminga or Watson, then going after Kuminga would be an easier choice as the Hawks have already declined his option and doesn't have the highest interest to bring him back.

It's a lower risk for someone who's still only 23 years old and for a team who could use more help.