Ranking the young players' chance to start for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have reshaped their roster this season, and are in a position where they can head into the future feeling confident in the pieces they have.

It was finally time for the Bucks to move on from their franchise player in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and traded him to the Miami Heat in exchange for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis, three first-round picks (including No. 13 in the draft), a first-round pick swap, and a second-round pick.

On top of acquiring the No. 13 pick and selecting Nate Ament from Tennessee, Milwaukee also had its own No. 10 pick in which the Bucks selected Brayden Burries from Arizona.

The post Antetokounmpo era doesn't seem as intimidating after the Bucks brought in six new players who can help and contribute right away. Milwaukee has a bunch of young talent on its roster, but will take some time before they step into a larger and starting role.

Milwaukee's projected starting lineup will most likely prioritize experience over development to start, so while it may take some time before we see some of the younger players in the starting five, opportunities could open where we see some of the young core start.

The offseason isn't over so moves for the Bucks are still on the table. Here are my rankings of which young players will have the most likely chance to start.

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) dunks the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Kel'el Ware

Ware is coming off a productive second season in the league where he averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, on 53% shooting from the field and 39.5% from the 3-point line with the Heat.

The 22-year old is looking to take a leap next season in a new role for the Bucks, but is projected to come off the bench behind current center Myles Turner.

Turner has been linked to multiple trade talks this offseason especially after the Antetokounmpo trade. Milwaukee acquired Ware and resigned Jericho Sims, Turner could be an upcoming trade piece with his contract and interest from teams.

Ware possesses a similar skill set as Turner with someone who can block shots and stretch the floor at an efficient rate. Untapping into Ware's potential will be essential for the Bucks future and as a player who is eight years younger than Turner, he should be prioritized as a starter in the near future.

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) shoots the ball against Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Ousmane Dieng

Dieng is an interesting situation. He came over from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Bucks in a three-team trade and in 30 games, he was productive.

He averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game with Milwaukee ,while scoring a career-high 36 points against the Houston Rockets and also starting in 20 games.

Dieng has a nice a frame at 6-foot-9 who can create his own shot and score at all three levels on the floor.

The Bucks brought back the 23-year old on a three-year, $17.5 million deal after having his most productive season.

Like Ware, Dieng could be given a larger role if Milwaukee decides move on from a player in front of him in Kyle Kuzma, who has also been a strong trade candidate for Milwaukee.

Dieng already had experience as a starter with the Bucks last year and with the chances of Kuzma potentially being traded, Dieng would have a high possibility to be the first player to step into that starting position at the four spot.

3. Kasparas Jakučionis

Jakučionis was piece that the Heat did not want to include in the Antetokounmpo trade, because of the potential that he brings.

In his rookie season last year, he averaged 6.2 points and shot 42.3% from the 3-point line in the 53 games he appeared in for the Heat.

He can also play both guard positions and is someone who Milwaukee would want to get on the court. He can shoot the ball well from the 3-point line and has good court vision to get his teammates involved.

One of the main problems for Jakučionis and the rest of the guards on the Bucks roster is the amount of depth at the position.

The abundant of guards on the roster it's going to be hard to carve out a definite role for Jakučionis. The Bucks already have Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., Herro, Burries and recently traded for Caris LeVert from the Detroit Pistons and signed Gary Trent Jr. to a large deal.

While he is also young himself, the fact that he already has an season under his belt will allow him to step on the court faster and make an impact on a team in a larger role.

4. Brayden Burries

Burries was the Bucks first draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and has already shown flashes and confidence in his Summer League games.

He can play both guard postions, can score all-around the court and even has the defensive versaility to defend positions one through three.

Of course Milwaukee will want its rookies to develop as quick as possible, but given the depth at theguard spot, it might be a while before Burries slides into the starting lineup.

There is a chance that the Bucks could make more moves as the offseason continues and with the number of players at the guard position a decision could be made that opens up more minutes for players like Burries.

Milwaukee will most likely focus on experience with a such a young team, but with the versatility of Burries, he can find himself on the floor quicker as he can play both guard positions and is a solid defender.

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) tries to the basket while guarded by Mercer guard Brady Shoulders (11) in an NCAA college basketball game on November 3, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Nate Ament

When it comes to prospects, Ament could have some of the highest potential from this year's draft class. Standing at 6-foot-10, he possesses guard-like skills to create his own shot and the defensive versatility to guard multiple positions.

As a player he probably has the highest potential on the team when it's all said and done. The main problem with his game is his efficiency as he only shot 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line at Tennessee.

In his first season in the NBA, Ament's development will prioritized and start as a player that will come off the bench and grow as a role player.

The Bucks aren't in the most attractive position for a team that wants to make the playoffs and allowing Ament to develop under head coach Taylor Jenkins will allow him to adjust to the NBA environment.

Similar to Dieng, with the possibility of Kuzma being traded, Ament's role could increase over the time, but as Milwaukee navigate uncharted waters there's no rush to throw Ament into fire in his first season who's considered a project player.