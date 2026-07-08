When you look the Milwaukee Bucks roster from last year and compare it to where it is now, it doesn't even look like the same team.

Anchoring this change for Milwaukee was the blockbuster trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat in exchange for four new players a several draft picks.

Those four new players that the Bucks acquired were Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis, while they also used pick No. 13 to draft Nate Ament.

Milwaukee has completely changed its roster and by trading away two players, they're looking to move on from the disaster season from a year ago.

The Bucks made another move on Tuesday and traded away Taurean Prince and Gary Harris to the Detroit Pistons for Caris LeVert and two second-round picks. That deal got rid of two players who appeared in a combined 74 games and are on expiring contracts.

They get younger both on and off the court by trading away two veterans players at the age of 31 years old and acquire more draft capital they can use or move in another deal.

Now the intimidating the future that was first brought upon them after trading Antetokounmpo now looks youthful and bright.

However, when looking at the updated roster, there are two players who stick out in this rebuild in Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner.

Milwaukee Bucks updated roster:



PG: Ryan Rollins

SG: Tyler Herro

SF: Jaime Jaquez Jr.

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Myles Turner



Bench:

Kevin Porter Jr.

Kasparas Jakucionis

Brayden Burries

AJ Green

Caris LeVert

Ousmane Dieng

Nate Ament

Bogoljub Markovic

Kel'el Ware

Jericho Sims — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) July 8, 2026

Milwaukee has already expressed the idea of trading Turner and Kuzma, and with the direction the team is going, it seems like a no-brainer.

Here’s the full clip from Fischer on Herro, Myles, & Kuzma:



“Myles Turner is available. The Bucks are definitely working through and trying to asses the trade market for all of Tyler Herro, Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma” pic.twitter.com/CiDyocIPLk — Bucks Breakdown (@Bucks_Breakdown) June 26, 2026

The Bucks decided to bring in Turner during last year's offseason on a four-year, $107 million deal and after one season in Milwaukee, his time could be up.

Statistically, he didn't put up the best numbers and averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, and while shooting 44% from the field and 38.3% from the 3-point line.

The Heat trade allowed the Bucks to acquire a younger and similar center in Ware, who averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, along with shooting 53% from the field and 39.5% from three.

It's getting crowded up front

Backup center Jericho Sims also decided to pick up his player option and return to Milwaukee. Now the Bucks have three centers on their roster including turner will get paid $83.8 million over the remaining three years of his contract.

Ware came off the bench when he was Miami, and as Milwaukee navigates this rebuild, getting him into a starting and larger role would be extremely beneficially for both the team and Ware.

In an article by Michael Scotto of Hoopshype, Turner was connected to multiple teams during his time with the Indiana Pacers.

"During his Pacers tenure, Turner was linked to the Hornets, Pelicans, and Lakers in trade rumors at various points," Scotto said. "Those teams could all make sense now, and possibly the Celtics."

With Turner's skill set of rim protection and ability to stretch the floor, he's an intriguing player for a team in need of center.

As for Kuzma, he's on an expiring deal with a favorable contract at roughly over $20 million. He's coming off an year where he averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and shot a career-high 49.2% from the field.

NBA teams are always in need of wings with size and with someone like Kuzma, he becomes an attractive piece for teams.

Mar 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucks signed forward Ousmane Dieng to a three-year, $17.5 million contract after playing in his first season in Milwaukee.

Dieng showed flashes in the 30 games he appeared in for the Bucks and finished the season averaging 11 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, while shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.1% from three.

He also started in 20 games making him a prime candidate to replace Kuzma. Milwaukee also forwards such as Nate Ament, Bogoljub Markovic and even LeVert who's 6-foot-7 and can play forward as well.

Trading away Turner and Kuzma is the next step to completely reset their team and with multiple options to replace them, it's a move that should happen.