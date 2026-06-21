Another player has been linked to the Milwaukee Bucks for a potential pick in this year's NBA Draft, and it's Keaton Wagler from Illinois. This is especially possible if the Bucks get extra selections in a trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo, like the No. 13 from the Miami Heat, and have the opportunity to deal multiple picks to move higher.

Wagler just completed his freshman season with the Fighting Illini where he posted 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He also shot 44.5% from the field and 39.7% from the 3-point line.

Leading the team in scoring, Wagler helped bring Illinois back to the Final Four for the first time since 2005 before losing to the UConn Huskies in the semifinals.

Although the season didn't end the way Wagler and his team hoped for, it was still successful and for Wagler, it generated a ton of draft buzz.

He's been getting projected as a top-5 pick and just inside the top-10. While all eyes are on popular prospects such as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson, Wagler has seemingly been overlooked by many.

What Wagler brings to the table

By far, the most attractive part of his game is his scoring ability especially on the outside. He's a lights out shooter that shoots an high volume at 5.9 attempts per game.

He's a great shot creator on the perimeter with an artillery of moves. His isolation game is efficient, not doing too much, where he can size up his defender and drain a 3-pointer from deep range.

And when he doesn't have the ball in his hands, he can still make an impact as a catch-and-shoot player.

That scoring talent was on full display against Big Ten competition in games such as against Wisconsin where he scored 34 points in overtime, and a career high 46 points on the road versus Purdue.

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots a three pointer during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Perimeter shooting is not just his only scoring skill. Despite not being the quickest going downhill, his ball control to break down his defender and get around them allows him to penetrate the defense and finish around the rim.

He's a crafty player and plays with great pace being poised and under control with the ball. For a player that gets a lot of attention defensively, he makes the right pass especially once he gets both feet in the paint.

He finds his big and drops the ball off for the easy dunk and even as a playmaker in general, he's always looking to push the pace throwing alley-oops in transition for quick and easy baskets.

On defense, he's an above average defender even though his wingspan relatively small for someone who is listed at 6-foot-5 barefoot. With a wingspan of only 6-foot-6.25, he makes up for it by using his quick hands, and timing his contests accurately.

Wagler denies the passing lanes and helps on drives and on the weak side of the ball, digging at the ball when the opposing player drives toward the basket.

His frame is still somewhat small weighing 188 pounds at the combine, but if he can add muscle, as well as a consistent mid range jump shot, his skill set will make him a dangerous player at the NBA level.

As the Milwaukee Bucks continue to navigate the Antetokounmpo trade market, the Bucks could become more aggressive in the draft given the potential draft capital in exchange for Antetokounmpo.