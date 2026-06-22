There may be a clearer path to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks given what the ownership wants for the 10-time All-star.

In the "Deals and Dunks" radio show on SiriusXM NBA, reporter Marc Stein stated that the Milwaukee Bucks ownership are looking for a star player in return for Antetokounmpo.

Bucks Ownership would like a star player in return for Giannis, per @TheSteinLine



“Based on everything I’m gathering, ownership in Milwaukee, wants a star player if they’re going to trade Giannis after 13 seasons, they want at least one star back. Someone they can point to as a… pic.twitter.com/WsCns2XrFT — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 22, 2026

“Based on everything I’m gathering, ownership in Milwaukee, wants a star player if they’re going to trade Giannis after 13 seasons, they want at least one star back," Stein said. "Someone they can point to as a unquestioned star.”

Given the teams that are involved in repeated trade discussions with the Bucks in the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, a player that can check off the boxes for this choice would Boston's Jaylen Brown.

Brown is coming off a career season with the Celtics averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, while shooting 47.7% and 34.7% from the 3-point line.

He made his second All-NBA Second Team and was selected for his fourth straight All-Star appearance.

Brown helped lead Boston to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference before blowing a 3-1 lead to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. He was given the keys to the car for the first time in his career with Jayson Tatum missing majority of the season coming back from his achilles injury.

Showing that he has the capability to become that number one option for a team, Brown knows his worth and fully believes he can be the first option for a team.

This is largely what is drawing the Bucks to consider trading Antetokounmpo to Boston, so they can get a player of Brown's caliber for two-time Most Valuable Player.

Miami is already hesitant to pull the trigger because it doesn't want to give up majority of its roster and future. The only player that would come close to Brown on the Heat's side would be guard Tyler Herro.

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

He's coming off an year where he averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 48% shooting from the field and 37.% from the beyond the arch. However, Herro only played in 33 games dealing with multiple injuries this season.

In the play-in-game against the Charlotte Hornets, Herro posted 23 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds while shooting 7-for-18 (38.8%) from the field.

At only 26 years old, he's still fairly young and if he can be the All-Star caliber player that he in 2024-25 season, he would still be valuable piece to go along with the other assets that Miami are potentially offering.

It's uncertain as to how the Heat value Herro, but Brown has already proven that he can be the first option for a team and excel with the right roster around him.