The NBA Draft Lottery will inform the Bucks big Giannis decision

The Milwaukee Bucks have a massive summer in front of them, and every piece of it ties back to Giannis Antetokounmpo. From choosing the franchise’s next head coach to filling out the roster using draft assets, trades, and free agency, every little decision is informed in some way by what the team intends to do with Giannis.

Are the Bucks tooling up to try and convince their best player this millennium to sign another contract extension, or giving into Giannis’ reported request to play elsewhere? It’s hard to say for sure before a group of NBA lawyers and luminaries step into a private room to … watch numbered balls bounce around in a machine.

As absurd as it may seem, those lottery balls will play a huge role in how the Giannis saga plays out. An unlikely result could lead to the Bucks being closer than anticipated to competing next season, or the lottery balls could spell out which teams have the best chance of winning the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Milwaukee’s chances

While it may seem like Giannis being gone is a foregone conclusion, neither side has publicly ruled out reuniting. While it’s tempting to skip over the NBA Draft and just package Milwaukee’s three available first round picks (2026, 2031, 2033) in a trade for whatever star player you feel is the best fit for this roster, the real best case scenario for the Bucks starts with t consecutive strokes of luck.

As a quick refresher, the Bucks get the worst of their own and the Pelicans’ first round pick with the better one going to Atlanta. The two lucky breaks, of course, are thus the lottery balls bouncing so that the Bucks and Pelicans both pick within the top 4.

Ideally they end up as the top two selections in a true best-case scenario, leaving the Bucks with the second overall pick and beneficiaries of a 0.2% chance outcome. Both being anywhere in the top four is more like 4% odds, so still unlikely, but more likely than the 11th spot winning the lottery outright (1.8%), which is exactly what happened with Dallas last year. Never say never!

The Bucks jumping into the top four of the absolutely loaded 2026 NBA Draft is a win whether they’re rebuilding or competing of course, but if they’re lucky enough to be picking when one of AJ Dybantsa or Darren Peterson is on the board the Bucks will be adding a player who fits quite well with their current core and Giannis in particular. With Ryan Rollins and Myles Turner both under contract and good fits with Giannis too, either Dybantsa or Peterson slides into an immediate starting role and leaves the Bucks that much closer to an elite two-way lineup.

Either one of those players might be enough to persuade Giannis to stick around and put pen to paper, especially with the Bucks able to send those two future picks to help round out the roster. Even if Milwaukee ends up jumping to three or four with Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson on the board, that pick immediately becomes a blue chip trade asset and opens up avenues to competing in 2027 that may not be accessible to the Bucks as things stand today.

Of course, the ability to pick a player like Boozer who may not fit well with Giannis could also give Milwaukee a more palatable rebuild and open a path to trading their superstar forward. Whether the Bucks jump or not, the lottery will also help shape the Giannis trade landscape.

The Giannis Trade Market

If the Bucks face the music and decide trading Giannis is their best or only path forward, it’s clear that promising young players and draft picks will be valued in any deal. A top pick in the 2026 draft is basically the best of both worlds on that front.

Many of the teams in the lottery aren’t in position to trade for Giannis even if they do jump to the top four, but there are some exceptions. The Miami Heat in particular have a well-documented history of chasing established stars and Antetokounmpo specifically as recently as February. If Miami’s package went from limited pick capital in February to a top pick in this draft and multiple future firsts alongside a group of talented young players, the Heat may well jump to the front of the line of Giannis suitors. (More on how the Bucks can exploit the Heat's desperation in this OnSI story).

Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors also went after Giannis and couldn’t get a deal done. Would Golden State eschew a second stab at dueling timelines to send a top pick for Giannis to compete in Stephen Curry’s twilight years? They’d certainly have a better package than they do now if their late lottery pick morphs into Dybantsa or Peterson. (More on the top prospects in this Bucks OnSI Mock Draft.)

And who knows – maybe a team not on the radar for Giannis decides they want to take a leap forward. The Wizards already acquired Trae Young and Anthony Davis this year. Would Washington’s front office try to skip the rebuild and pair Giannis with those two if the Wiz hold onto a top pick?

Would Brooklyn, a team that also has expressed interest in Giannis previously, send a top pick to pair him with Michael Porter Jr and whoever they can add in free agency? Would the Hawks be willing to flip what could be the Bucks own pick back to Milwaukee to pair Giannis with Jalen Johnson and the rest of their young core?

And of course, the Oklahoma City Thunder loom as a quiet threat to trade for any NBA player given their trove of assets even without lottery luck. Could a surprise loss ahead of the Finals push Sam Presti to inject more superstar talent into the Thunder’s carefully crafted roster?

These are hypothetical scenarios and not reporting on what any team would or wouldn’t consider doing if they happened to jump up in the lottery, but the point is clear: the May 10 NBA Draft Lottery will lend have a major impact on the Giannis situation one way or another. Whether it's luck or the basketball gods deciding, Milwaukee will be watching with bated breath.