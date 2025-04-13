Bulls News

Josh Giddey's Official Injury Status for Bulls vs. 76ers

The Chicago Bulls listed Josh Giddey on the injury report against the Philadelphia 76ers

Jed Katz

Apr 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) reacts after making a three point basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) reacts after making a three point basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls are gearing up for the final game of the regular season today against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road at 1:00 p.m. EST. This game has almost no implications on the standings, as the Bulls are locked in to play the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers have already clinched the fifth-worst record in the NBA.

However, Chicago will still need to stay ready for the postseason, and one of its key pieces was listed on the injury report today. Josh Giddey, who has been stellar for the Bulls as of late, will be out today with a forearm injury.

Giddey missed the Bulls' previous game against the Washington Wizards, which ended up being a 119-89 win. In the game before that, against the Miami Heat, he stepped up big time, putting up an incredible 28 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, and three blocks.

The triple-double put the Australian point guard tied for third-most in franchise history with Joakim Noah at seven. Unsurprisingly, Chicago is 7-0 when Giddey has a triple-double.

The 22-year-old took a massive step this year, especially after the Bulls freed up more offensive opportunities after trading Zach LaVine. Over his last 15 games, Giddey is averaging 20.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 9.7 assists.

With Giddey out today, the hope is that he'll be ready in time for the first Play-In Tournament against Miami. Because the Bulls and Heat are the nine-ten matchup, it's a win-or-go home situation.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Josh Giddey's Injury News Before Bulls-76ers

Bulls Make Unexpected Decision for 76ers Game

Sports Radio Star Makes Bold LeBron James, Michael Jordan Statement

Published
Jed Katz-headshot
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.