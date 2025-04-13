Josh Giddey's Official Injury Status for Bulls vs. 76ers
The Chicago Bulls are gearing up for the final game of the regular season today against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road at 1:00 p.m. EST. This game has almost no implications on the standings, as the Bulls are locked in to play the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers have already clinched the fifth-worst record in the NBA.
However, Chicago will still need to stay ready for the postseason, and one of its key pieces was listed on the injury report today. Josh Giddey, who has been stellar for the Bulls as of late, will be out today with a forearm injury.
Giddey missed the Bulls' previous game against the Washington Wizards, which ended up being a 119-89 win. In the game before that, against the Miami Heat, he stepped up big time, putting up an incredible 28 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, and three blocks.
The triple-double put the Australian point guard tied for third-most in franchise history with Joakim Noah at seven. Unsurprisingly, Chicago is 7-0 when Giddey has a triple-double.
The 22-year-old took a massive step this year, especially after the Bulls freed up more offensive opportunities after trading Zach LaVine. Over his last 15 games, Giddey is averaging 20.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 9.7 assists.
With Giddey out today, the hope is that he'll be ready in time for the first Play-In Tournament against Miami. Because the Bulls and Heat are the nine-ten matchup, it's a win-or-go home situation.
