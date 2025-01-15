Bulls News

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls Official Injury Report

The Hawks and Bulls have released their injury reports for Wednesday night.

Joey Linn

Dec 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Dec 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls have been consistently hovering around the Play-In Tournament picture this season, which is not too unlike how the last few seasons have gone for these two teams. While the Eastern Conference can be more forgiving at times than the West, neither Atlanta nor Chicago have been able to establish themselves as contenders in recent years.

The mediocrity of these two teams is despite having some talented players on both rosters. For Atlanta, it is led by star point guard Trae Young. The Bulls also have some talent with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic each being two-time NBA All-Stars.

Atlanta and Chicago have released their injury reports for Wednesday night’s matchup at United Center, and there are several players listed.

Trae Young
Dec 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against the Chicago Bulls in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawks have 10 players listed: Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye, De’Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, Larry Nance Jr., Daeqwon Plowden, Zaccharie Risacher, Keaton Wallace, Trae Young, and Cody Zeller.

Young is out with a right rib contusion.

Bufkin, Hunter, Johnson, Nance Jr., Risacher, and Zeller are also out.

Gueye is questionable, while Plowden and Wallace are listed as available.

The Bulls have seven players listed: Lonzo Ball, Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosumnu, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, and Coby White.

Lonzo Ball
Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Ball, Dosumnu, and White are all questionable. Craig, Liddell, Miller, Sanogo are out.

Chicago and Atlanta will begin play at 8:00 PM ET.

