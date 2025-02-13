Bulls Coach Targets Two Big Reasons In Loss vs Pistons
When the Chicago Bulls decided to trade away Zach LaVine before the NBA trade deadline, the team was aware that there was going to be no intention of being competitive the rest of the season as they'd look to prioritize developing players like Matas Buzelis. Wednesday night in the second leg of their back-to-back with the Detroit Pistons, it was evident.
After losing by 40 points on Tuesday to the Pistons, the Bulls followed it up with a 128-110 loss to Detroit again on Wednesday night. Even while Nikola Vucevic continues to put up great stat lines for the team, this Bulls roster seems lost with several new faces working their way into the team. After the game, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan shared why he believes the team is struggling as of late.
"It's kinda what happens at the trade deadline," Donovan said. "I feel like we all have to incorporate and maybe learn to play with each other a little bit...the reality is it is only two guys."
While the Bulls acquired three players in return for LaVine, only Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter have worked into the rotation.
"I don't know what we were from three the last two games, but if the ball was going in the basket, we probably wouldn't look disjointed," Donovan added in addition to the team's change in roster.
After the All-Star break, the Bulls will return to action on Thursday, February 20th, with a road contest against the New York Knicks.
