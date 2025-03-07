Bulls Make Starting Lineup Change vs Magic Due to Injury
For the past few games, the Chicago Bulls have dealt with a plethora of injuries. Among two of the injured players were both of the team's starting guards, Lonzo Ball and Josh Giddey.
While Giddey returned from injury to rejoin the starting lineup, Ball remains out with a right wrist sprain. In the team's last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Bulls rolled out a starting lineup of Zach Collins, Dalen Terry, Matas Buzelis, Tre Jones, and Coby White.
On Thursday night against the Orlando Magic, that starting lineup looks a little bit different.
Against the Magic, the Bulls are running Zach Collins, Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Tre Jones, and Coby White. Granted, this lineup isn't permanent and is vastly different due to injuries to Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, and Ayo Dosunmu.
Giddey's return is huge for the Bulls considering how phenomenal he's been the last five games. In the last five games, Giddey has averaged 21.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9.4 assists on 48/55/84 shooting from the field. It's arguably one of the best stretches of Josh Giddey's career.
While the Chicago Bulls may not have as much to play for as the Orlando Magic do right now, the development of their younger stars like Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis remains the highest priority.
With the way things are looking right now, that development seems to be going well.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls