Chicago Bulls Announce Latest Josh Giddey Injury Update
For the first time in a long time, the Chicago Bulls are on pace to be fully healthy on Friday. However, there is one little hiccup that the team encountered in the process.
Bulls guard Josh Giddey suffered a back tightnes injury during yesterday's practice with the team and was held out of practice today due to the same injury. The team revealed that Giddey feels much better today than yesterday, and that there's optimism that he will play against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
Giddey has played in all 25 games this season for the Chicago Bulls and has not suffered a major injury. Through those games, Giddey has averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.2 rebounds on 44/32/69. It's an interesting time in Giddey's career because his contract was not renewed, he's fully healthy, but he's also playing below his career averages.
Despite a very bumpy season, the Chicago Bulls still surprisingly have a record of 10-15, which is good for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. While one could fall into the trap of believing that they're only 3.5 games away from being in the play-in tournament, it's not a mindset for the team to have.
It's time for the Chicago Bulls to start a proper rebuild and maximize the value of both Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine while they're both playing like stars.
