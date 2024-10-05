Chicago Bulls Fans React to Josh Giddey’s Zach LaVine Statement
The NBA season hasn't started yet, but Josh Giddey has Chicago Bulls fans already excited with his statements from training camp about Zach LaVine.
Within just a few days, it seems like Giddey and LaVine are developing a real chemistry on the court.
“Every interaction I’ve had with him so far has been great," Giddey said. "He’s unselfish, makes the right play. But when it’s time to score, Zach can with the best of them."
Throughout the offseason, it felt like LaVine's value had completely diminished, with numerous reports speaking down about his trade value. During training camp, Giddey made sure to let the fans know that Zach LaVine is still a superstar.
"He's a superstar in this league," Josh Giddey said.
Needless to say, Giddey's words got Chicago Bulls fans excited.
For the first time in what felt like forever, someone was actually speaking positively about Zach LaVine, and that's something that Chicago Bulls fans could definitely appreciate.
After trading DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, it seemed like the Chicago Bulls were heading straight toward a season of tanking. Now, it looks like the fans are actually excited about the upcoming season.
The Chicago Bulls may or may not be a playoff contending team next season, but there's a good chance that they'll be fun to watch. If Josh Giddey, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic can bring that feeling back, it'll be a joy for Bulls fans to see.
