Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move After Celtics Loss
The Chicago Bulls had an impossible these past two games of figuring out a way to defeat the Boston Celtics for two straight games. They surprisingly got the job done on Thursday night but failed to do it tonight.
The Celtics absolutely decimated the Bulls, winning by a total of 123-98 and leading by as many as 29 points in the game. Jayson Tatum had a historic night, putting up 43 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists on 67/60/100 shooting from the field. After putting up 36 points on Thursday night, LaVine struggled to score tonight, tallying up 14 points on 4/11 shooting from the field.
The game even featured a posterizing highlight play from Tatum.
After the game, the Chicago Bulls made the roster move of recalling guard Chris Duarte from the Windy City Bulls G League team. The team announced the move on their private PR account.
Duarte has played 12 games for the Bulls this season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field. Through his four-season career, Duarte has averaged 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 41/35/81 shooting from the field. Surprisingly, Duarte's best season was during his rookie year, where he put up 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds a game on 43.2% shooting from the field.
After the loss, the Bulls now have a record of 13-16. Their next opponent is the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.
