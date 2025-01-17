Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets for game three of their regular season series matchup On Friday night. The Bulls are currently leading the series 2-1 and will be looking to keep their streak against the Hornets going, while breaking their current three-game losing streak.
The Bulls have eight players listed on their injury report: Josh Giddey, Talen Horton-Tucker, Ayo Dosunmu, Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, and Coby White.
Josh Giddey is currently listed as questionable with right hip soreness.
Talen Horton-Tucker is questionable with a left knee sprain, Ayo Dosunmu is probable with a right soleus strain, Torrey Craig is out with a right lower leg contusion and a right ankle sprain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Adama Sanogo is out with right knee injury management, and Coby White is probable with a cervical strain.
The Hornets have six players listed on their report: Moussa Diabate, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Grant Williams, Mark Williams, and Isaiah Wong.
Moussa Diabate is questionable with an illness, Tre Mann is out due to disc irritation, Brandon Miller is questionable with a right wrist sprain, Grant Williams is out with a right ACL tear, Mark Williams is probable with left knee soreness, and Isaiah Wong is out due to his two-way contract. Lamelo Ball is listed as available.
The Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday night.
