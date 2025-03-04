Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
On Tuesday night, the Chicago Bulls face off against the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers in what will be one of their hardest games of the season.
Cleveland is currently on a 10-game winning streak while the Bulls have a massive injury report. With that in mind, Tuesday night's game will be a very uphill battle. The Cavaliers also have a 2-0 regular season series lead against the Bulls.
The Chicago Bulls have 10 players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Josh Giddey, Kevin Huerter, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Patrick Williams, and Jahmir Young.
Lonzo Ball is questionable with a right wrist sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with a left shoulder subluxation.
Josh Giddey is questionable with a left quadricep contusion.
Kevin Huerter is questionable with a right knee sprain, E.J. Liddell is out due to a G League assignment, Emanuel Miller is questionable with a G League two-way, Nikola Vucevic is out with a right calf strain, Coby White is probable with a left thumb strain, Patrick Williams is out with right quadricep tendon tendinosis, and Jahmir Young is questionable with a G League two-way.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have four players listed on their injury report: Evan Mobley, Emoni Bates, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, and Luke Travers.
Evan Mobley is out due to rest, Emoni Bates is out due to a G League two-way, Nae'Qwan Tomlin is out due to a G League two-way, and Luke Travers is out due to a G League two-way.
The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
