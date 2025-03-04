Bulls News

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls have a major health disadvantage against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Farbod Esnaashari

Nov 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Bulls face off against the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers in what will be one of their hardest games of the season.

Cleveland is currently on a 10-game winning streak while the Bulls have a massive injury report. With that in mind, Tuesday night's game will be a very uphill battle. The Cavaliers also have a 2-0 regular season series lead against the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls have 10 players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Josh Giddey, Kevin Huerter, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Patrick Williams, and Jahmir Young.

Lonzo Ball is questionable with a right wrist sprain.

Ayo Dosunmu is out with a left shoulder subluxation.

Josh Giddey is questionable with a left quadricep contusion.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Kevin Huerter is questionable with a right knee sprain, E.J. Liddell is out due to a G League assignment, Emanuel Miller is questionable with a G League two-way, Nikola Vucevic is out with a right calf strain, Coby White is probable with a left thumb strain, Patrick Williams is out with right quadricep tendon tendinosis, and Jahmir Young is questionable with a G League two-way.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have four players listed on their injury report: Evan Mobley, Emoni Bates, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, and Luke Travers.

Evan Mobley is out due to rest, Emoni Bates is out due to a G League two-way, Nae'Qwan Tomlin is out due to a G League two-way, and Luke Travers is out due to a G League two-way.

The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News