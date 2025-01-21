Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are visiting the Los Angeles Clippers for their first meeting this season. The Bulls are coming off the heels of a loss in Portland last night to the Blazers and have now lost five games in a row. The Clippers are also playing in the second half of a back-to-back, however, they remained at home for both of their games.
The Bulls have fallen to the Clippers in the last two seasons, going 0-4, but the team will be looking to rectify that today and spoil the Clipper's four-game win streak.
However, the injury report could pose a challenge for the Bulls as they have 11 players listed on the report: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, and Coby White.
Lonzo Ball is questionable with a right quadricep contusion and left knee injury management.
Zach LaVine is probable with right patella tendon tendonitis.
Jevon Carter is out with an illness, Torrey Craig is out with a right ankle sprain, Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with right soleus strain injury management, Chris Duarte is out for personal reasons, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Adama Sanogo is out due to his two-way contract, Jalen Smith is probable with right patella tendonitis, and Coby White is out with right ankle soreness.
The Clippers have seven players listed on the report: Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell, Nicholas Batum, Kris Dunn, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard is out due to right knee injury management.
James Harden is probable with right groin soreness.
Norman Powell is questionable with back soreness.
Nicholas Batum is probable with right finger soreness, Kris Dunn is questionable with left knee soreness, and P.J. Tucker is not with the team.
The Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers will face off tonight at 10:30 p.m. EST.
