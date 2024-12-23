Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in the third game of the regular season series matchup tonight. The two teams have both won one game apiece so far, with the Bucks winning the most recent contest with a final score of 122-106.
While it seems like it'll be a very tall task for the Chicago Bulls to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, Chicago may have some luck on their side for once. The Milwaukee Bucks have some serious names listed on their injury report that could put the tide in Chicago's favor.
The Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Josh Giddey, Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, and DJ Steward.
Josh Giddey is currently listed as questionable as he deals with a right ankle sprain.
Torrey Craig is questionable with left Achilles tendinopathy, E.J. Liddell is out on his two-way G League contract, Adama Sanogo is out on his two-way contract, and DJ Steward is also out on his two-way contract.
The Bucks have four players listed on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Chris Livingston.
Antetokounmpo is out as he deals with back spasms.
Lillard is also out with a right calf strain.
Khris Middleton is probable due to surgery on his bilateral ankle and Chris Livingston is questionable due to a non-covid illness.
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
