Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are visiting NYC to take on the New York Knicks on Thursday night. This will be the third and final meeting between the two teams this regular season.
The Bulls currently hold the advantage in the season series, winning both previous games, and regardless of the outcome of Thursday night's game, will hold the tiebreaker over the Knicks. Zach Lavine and Coby White led the way for the Bulls in their last meeting, totaling 33 points each. Coby shot an astounding 9-11 from three to help the Bulls charge passed the Knicks.
The Bulls have four players listed on their injury report: Adma Sanogo, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Patrick Williams.
Adama Sanogo is out due to surgery on his right knee, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, Emanuel Miller and Patrick Williams are also out due to their two-way contracts. Lonzo Ball is not listed on the injury report.
The Knicks have six players listed on their injury report: OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Jacob Toppin.
OG Anunoby is questionable with a right foot sprain, Josh Hart is out with right knee patellofemoral syndrome, Mitchell Robinson is out due to surgery on his left ankle, Pacome Dadiet is out on G League assignment, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jacob Toppin are out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks will face off Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
