Chicago Bulls Waive Two Players After Zach LaVine Trade
Since the season began, the Chicago Bulls have had a logjam at the guard and small forward positions. After the team traded Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, they acquired Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, and Zach Collins.
In the process of trading LaVine away, the Bulls needed to clear roster spots for their new players. Unfortunately, Torrey Craig and Chris Duarte became the casualties of that situation.
The Chicago Bulls have officially waived Torrey Craig and Chris Duarte to clear roster spots for Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and Zach Collins.
According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network, the Bulls are still actively working to make more trades that could include trading Tre Jones and/or Kevin Huerter.
With all of the reports surrounding the Bulls, it seems like the team is starting to fully embrace the idea of tanking. The team is looking to shed any and all major salary contracts right now without taking any new ones on. Nikola Vucevic remains on the team's roster, but one would have to imagine that it would not be for long.
Vucevic has previously stated that he'd love to be on a team that can compete for an NBA championship.
“I’m getting closer to the end of my career,” Vucevic previously told the Chicago Tribune. “I would like to be somewhere that’s in win-now mode.”
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement