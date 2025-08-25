Concern Growing Over Josh Giddey Bulls Contract Drama
Reaching a contract agreement with Josh Giddey has been among the Chicago Bulls' chief concerns throughout this offseason. With time winding down before next month's training camp, there's growing panic in Chicago that this situation may not be resolved amicably.
Giddey is reportedly seeking at least $30 million per year in the extension, while Chicago is reluctant to cross the $20 million per year mark. The expectation throughout the summer was that both sides would eventually reach a compromise; however, there has been no indication that the parties have made any real progress in negotiations.
According to Chicago Bulls insiders Camron Smith and David Haugh, now is a fair time for fans to start showing concern that negotiations may never reach an agreeable point. Which, of course, would mean that Giddey's days with the franchise are numbered.
"Training camp opens September 29th," Smith said. "So if you're a Bulls fan, if you get into the middle of August or late August, should you start to be concerned? For myself, yes, I'm starting to get concerned. Because as we sit on this day (in late August), you're thinking, alright, as you get closer to training camp, what's the mentality of Josh Giddey as he prepares for that?"
With the two sides going back and forth and holding ground on where they believe his value is, could Bulls fans be seeing the worst-case scenario here?
"Because that's a significant size financial gap when you think of what Giddey and his representatives want, reportedly, and also what we just heard the deal is on the table for him at 20 mil a year. My concern is that you have Giddey in a position where he signs a qualifying offer at $11 million. I think that's the worst-case scenario, especially when you think of what you gave up to Giddey."
Best Case Scenario (or otherwise)
As for what Smith believes is the best scenario, that would be signing Giddey as soon as possible, to allow at least some time to get familiar with some of the new pieces and differences in Chicago.
"Of course, it's playing out as it is," Smith said. "But I would like to see this thing get done towards the end of this month or at least early September. So (that) Giddey is comfortable and he comes into training camp with the right mentality."
The Bulls still haven't given in on seriously considering any sign-and-trade offers for Giddey, but the expectation is that the situation could eventually reach that point sooner rather than later if an agreement isn't met in the coming weeks. The Golden State Warriors have been floated as a potential candidate to trade for Giddey, given their very similar own roadblock with Jonathan Kuminga.
