Ex-Raptors, Bulls Guard Signs One-Year Deal With Unexpected Team
The Chicago Bulls have faced numerous difficult decisions this offseason. It started with guard Lonzo Ball, as after giving him an extension during the season, they opted to trade him away to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a swap for wing Isaac Okoro. Now, they have decisions to make on two of their star players.
Star guard Josh Giddey is still without a contract in restricted free agency, while center Nikola Vucevic is set to expire at the end of next season, with his long-term future with the organization in question. However, the Bulls will now have to say their goodbyes to one of their Summer League stars as he heads overseas.
According to ESPN insider Olgun Uluc, Bulls guard Javon Freeman-Liberty has signed a one-year deal with the Brisbane Bullets of the NBL. Freeman-Liberty has made appearances in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors and played for the Bulls' G League side, the Windy City Bulls, this past season.
Freeman-Liberty was a standout during the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists for the Bulls in five games. Freeman-Liberty recorded 20 or more points in all but one of his five appearances with Chicago.
Freeman-Liberty College Career
Looking back on his time in college, Freeman-Liberty played his first two seasons with the Valparaiso Beacons in the Missouri Valley Conference. He was the full-time starter in both seasons, averaging 19.0 points per game as a sophomore. In both seasons, Freeman-Liberty led the conference in steals per game.
After a successful two-year stint with Valparaiso, he transferred to DePaul in the Big East, where he continued to hold a starting role. Playing in only 14 games as a junior, Freeman-Liberty was a standout as a senior for the Blue Demons. He'd average 21.7 points per game, leading the Big East in scoring over the likes of Julian Champagnie and Collin Gillespie.
NBA Career
Freeman-Liberty would go undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, as he'd go on to play in the G League with the Windy City Bulls during the 2022-23 season. He'd average 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in 17 appearances.
During the 2023-24 season, he'd get some action with the Toronto Raptors, appearing in 22 games and logging six starts. Freeman-Liberty averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists during that stretch.
NBL Move
Now joining the Brisbane Bullets, Freeman-Liberty will join the NBL side that finished with a 12-17 record last season. The Bullets allowed 97.8 points per game last season, the worst in the NBL. Looking to improve the team, Freeman-Liberty will need to do more than just put the ball in the basket.
