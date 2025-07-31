NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Puts Steph Curry, LeBron James in Exclusive List
The NBA is constantly churning out the newest and best talents in the game, as players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, and Victor Wembanyama have all shown that they could go down as all-time greats by the time their careers are finished. While the next generation is making their strides, there's still plenty of all-time greats finishing their careers.
Players such as Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook are all nearing the ends of their careers, all of whom will be on new teams next season. The new generation of fans may have some of those guys in their greatest of all-time that they've seen, but ex-Chicago Bulls star and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade made his thoughts known on the greatest players he's ever watched.
Wade shared that the greatest players he's ever seen play are Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Allen Iverson, Steph Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kevin Garnett. He gave his respects to those before Jordan, but mentioned he was only including players on Jordan's timeline or later.
Wade had the chance to play alongside both LeBron and Shaq, both of whom he won NBA titles with on the Miami Heat. With most of the other players being from the same era, Curry stands out as the only player from LeBron's timeline to be mentioned by Wade as a great player.
When Curry was a rookie, Wade was coming off a scoring title where he averaged 30.2 points, finishing third in MVP and Defensive Player of the Year voting. Curry is undoubtedly one of the greatest NBA players now, but it took some time before he became the household name he is today.
He now holds multiple records, is the NBA's all-time leader in made threes, has four NBA Championships, and two league MVPs to his name. In an era that was expected to be dominated by LeBron after he made his move back to Cleveland, Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat James three different times in the NBA Finals.
Bleacher Report's recent Top 100 players of all-time caused controversy with Curry being placed over Kobe, but the reality is that Curry is not just one of the game's most influential players of all-time, but one of the best to ever do it.
