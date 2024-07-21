Former Chicago Bulls Player Could Make NBA Comeback Soon
With the Paris Olympic Games around the corner, basketball teams are playing Showcase Games to prepare for the upcoming Group Phase. In a very exciting Showcase Game on Saturday, USA Basketball faced off against South Sudan, narrowly escaping defeat with a 101-100 victory.
South Sudan got an incredible performance from former NBA guard Carlik Jones, who finished with 15 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds in the loss. Jones last appeared in an NBA game for the Chicago Bulls during the 2022-23 season, but reportedly could be making an NBA comeback soon.
In a new article for his Substack, NBA insider Marc Stein wrote, "League sources toldThe Stein Line that there is indeed a brief window for NBA teams to bring Jones back to the league if they liked what they saw against LeBron James and Co. Jones recently signed a two-year deal with traditional Serbian power Partizan Belgrade, but sources say the deal contains an NBA escape clause valid through July 25 ... which is Thursday."
Jones nearly led South Sudan to a victory over Team USA, as he got a clean look at the buzzer to put his team up by a point, but overshot the mark as Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis got off a contest. This performance from Jones was impressive, and potentially could earn him another NBA opportunity in free agency.
