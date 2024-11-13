Former Chicago Bulls Star Reveals Why He Almost Sued Team
The Chicago Bulls in the early 2010s were one of the best cores to never win a championship in that era, with stars like Joakim Noah, Derrick Rose, Carlos Boozer, and Luol Deng. While they were unfortunate to be playing in the same conference as LeBron James, history might've been different had it not been for the mismanagement in Chicago.
While fans will point to head coach Tom Thibodeau's decision to play Rose in a meaningless fourth quarter of a playoff game as the downfall of that core, Deng revealed in the latest episode of the Knuckleheads Podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles that he almost sued the franchise over a misdiagnosing in the 2013 playoffs.
On the podcast, Deng detailed how during their 2013 first-round playoff matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the team misdiagnosed his flu.
“If you remember, that year we went to the playoffs, the year that D. Rose got hurt," Deng said. "We were playing Brooklyn, and there was a flu going around with the team. One of the doctors suggested that, because my fever was so high, I might have meningitis. Out of nowhere, they just sent me to the hospital. When I got to the hospital, they misdiagnosed me. They ended up saying my fever was too high and whatnot, and they ended up giving me a spinal tap surgery.”
Deng said he almost sued the team over the misdiagnosing, as the Bulls would lose to the Miami Heat in the following round.
Deng would go on to be traded the following season in 2014 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, ending his 10-year career in Chicago. Deng played five more seasons across a handful of teams before retiring, but now leaves fans wondering what would've happened if Deng received the correct care in 2013.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls