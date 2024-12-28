Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Bulls vs Bucks
The Chicago Bulls are in desperate need of a win tonight as they're hoping to avoid finishing the night with a four-game losing streak. Unfortunately for the Bulls, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks stand in their way tonight.
The Bulls have dropped their last three games against the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Atlanta Hawks. The loss that stings the most was the massive blown lead against Atlanta. However, they may have some luck on their side tonight against the Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable against the Bulls due to a non-covid illness.
Giannis has missed the last three straight games for the Bucks, but the team still went 2-1 in his absence. He's played in a total of 24 out of 29 games for the Bucks this season.
Through 24 games this season, Giannis is averaging a monstrous 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 61/22/61 shooting from the field. While Giannis' three-point shooting could use some work, he's still averaging over 30 points a game on insane efficiency.
Giannis missed the Bucks' last game against the Bulls on December 23, but it didn't matter as Bucks still won by 21 points. Chicago will hope to avoid that same level of embarrassment tonight.
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
