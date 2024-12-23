Bulls News

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Official Injury Status for Bucks-Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks have released their injury report against the Chicago Bulls.

Joey Linn

Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is amid another MVP caliber season. Helping lead the Bucks to an NBA Cup victory, Antetokounmpo enters Monday averaging 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 61.3 percent from the field.

Getting off to a dreadful start this season, Milwaukee has turned things around and now owns a 15-12 record which is good for fifth in the Eastern Conference. The duo of Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is a big reason for this, and they will look to keep that success going on Monday night against Chicago if they are both cleared to play. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard
Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) hugs guard Damian Lillard (0) after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 124-117 at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable on Monday’s injury report with back spasms. The superstar forward also missed Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards, a contest his team was still able to win by 11 points.

The Bulls are coming off a two-game mini series split with the Boston Celtics, and have been playing solid basketball for a team widely expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline. If Antetokounmpo cannot go, this will be an even tougher test for Milwaukee on Monday night.

While Milwaukee’s turnaround began before the NBA Cup, winning that in-season tournament could be another boost for this group. With a player like Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will always be in the mix, and they have proven that since their early-season struggles.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News