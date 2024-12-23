Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Official Injury Status for Bucks-Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is amid another MVP caliber season. Helping lead the Bucks to an NBA Cup victory, Antetokounmpo enters Monday averaging 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 61.3 percent from the field.
Getting off to a dreadful start this season, Milwaukee has turned things around and now owns a 15-12 record which is good for fifth in the Eastern Conference. The duo of Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is a big reason for this, and they will look to keep that success going on Monday night against Chicago if they are both cleared to play.
Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable on Monday’s injury report with back spasms. The superstar forward also missed Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards, a contest his team was still able to win by 11 points.
The Bulls are coming off a two-game mini series split with the Boston Celtics, and have been playing solid basketball for a team widely expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline. If Antetokounmpo cannot go, this will be an even tougher test for Milwaukee on Monday night.
While Milwaukee’s turnaround began before the NBA Cup, winning that in-season tournament could be another boost for this group. With a player like Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will always be in the mix, and they have proven that since their early-season struggles.
