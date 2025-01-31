Golden State Warriors Star Posts Zach LaVine Amid Trade Rumors
The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls are two teams that are heavily linked to each other as the NBA Trade Deadline looms.
The Warriors have been heavily linked to both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic for months. However, it remains to be seen whether or not Golden State actually pulls the trigger on a move. If the Warriors do, there's a good chance the trade will involve trading for Andrew Wiggins.
Surprisingly, Wiggins posted a photo on Instagram of Zach LaVine, the player he may be traded for.
What's even more ironic about the entire situation is the fact that in 2024, the Warriors refused to trade Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul for Zach LaVine. If the Warriors could get LaVine without trading Wiggins in 2025, then maybe rejecting the offer would make more sense, but right now it looks a bit silly.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors are more keen on trading for LaVine than they are on trading for Jimmy Butler.
"After pulse-taking conversations with multiple players, it seems Zach LaVine might pique more interest, depending on his cost," Slater said. "But there is locker-room concern about who the Warriors would send away in a hypothetical trade for a high-salaried player, such as Butler or LaVine."
It seems like the Golden State Warriors have been flirting for months with the idea of trading for another star to join Steph Curry. At the same time, it also sounds like they've been too scared to make a real offer.
With a record of 24-23, and Steph Curry close to turning 37 years old, it may be time to finally pull that trigger.
