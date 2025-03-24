Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets
The Chicago Bulls are visiting the Denver Nuggets on Monday night for the final stop of their six-game road trip.
The Bulls are coming off of a fantastic team performance against LeBron James and the Lakers, which saw Chicago blow out Los Angeles with a final score of 146-115. Chicago will be looking to build off the momentum they currently have to stun the Nuggets.
Chicago won the first game of the regular season series back in January. They were able to take the lead from the Nuggets in the fourth quarter and finish off in a 129-121 victory.
The Bulls are entering the game with six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Jahmir Young.
Lonzo Ball is listed as OUT with a right wrist sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller, and Jahmir Young are both out due to their two-way contracts.
The Nuggets have four players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun.
Nikola Jokic is listed as OUT due to right ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is probable with a right ankle sprain, Aaron Gordon is questionable with a left ankle sprain, and Christian Braun is probable with a left foot strain.
The Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
