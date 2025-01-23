Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors
After a shocking win against the LA Clippers on Monday, the Chicago Bulls have a chance to go on a winning streak against the reeling Warriors on Thursday night.
The Warriors find themselves in a similar situation to what the Bulls were in just last week. Golden State is on a three-game losing streak and desperate to win a game so that they can avoid being a losing team under .500.
The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Coby White, Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adam Sanogo.
Coby White is questionable with right ankle soreness, Torrey Craig is out with a right ankle sprain, Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with a right soleus strain, Chris Duarte is out due to personal reasons, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, and Adam Sanogo is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Warriors have eight players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Kyle Anderson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, and Lindy Waters III.
Steph Curry is listed as questionable due to bilateral knee injury management due to a back-to-back.
Draymond Green is out, Jonathan Kuminga is out, Kyle Anderson is out, Trayce Jackson-Davis is questionable, Moses Moody is probable, Gary Payton II is probable, and Linday Waters III is questionable.
The Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
