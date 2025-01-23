Bulls News

Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors

The Chicago Bulls have a rare chance to go on a winning streak against the Golden State Warriors

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a shocking win against the LA Clippers on Monday, the Chicago Bulls have a chance to go on a winning streak against the reeling Warriors on Thursday night.

The Warriors find themselves in a similar situation to what the Bulls were in just last week. Golden State is on a three-game losing streak and desperate to win a game so that they can avoid being a losing team under .500.

The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Coby White, Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adam Sanogo.

Coby White of the Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) smiles after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Coby White is questionable with right ankle soreness, Torrey Craig is out with a right ankle sprain, Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with a right soleus strain, Chris Duarte is out due to personal reasons, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, and Adam Sanogo is also out due to his two-way contract.

The Warriors have eight players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Kyle Anderson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, and Lindy Waters III.

Steph Curry is listed as questionable due to bilateral knee injury management due to a back-to-back.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry
Jan 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts in pain against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Draymond Green is out, Jonathan Kuminga is out, Kyle Anderson is out, Trayce Jackson-Davis is questionable, Moses Moody is probable, Gary Payton II is probable, and Linday Waters III is questionable.

The Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News