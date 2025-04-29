Jalen Brunson Joins Michael Jordan on NBA List in Knicks-Pistons
New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson hasn't been the most popular player during the NBA playoffs, but he's been highly efficient. So much so that what he's been accomplishing has actually been historic.
Through four games against the Detroit Pistons, Brunson has been in very elite company. According to ESPN, Brunson is the first player to start the playoffs with four consecutive 30-point games since Michael Jordan.
Through four games against the Pistons, Brunson is averaging 33.3 points, 8.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 46/36/83 shooting from the field. For as displeased as fans may have been with Brunson's play, he's a legitimate playoff raiser. In this season alone, he's averaging 7.3 more points, 1.5 more assists, and 1.4 more rebounds during the playoffs.
Even for as well as Brunson has played in these playoffs, one could easily argue that the Detroit Pistons should be tied 2-2 right now. The Pistons were absolutely robbed when the referees missed a crucial three-point foul that would have sent Tim Hardaway Jr. to the free throw line to win the game.
To make matters worse, the referees even admitted that Josh Hart should have been whistled for a foul on Hardaway.
While the Chicago Bulls may not be in the NBA playoffs right now, one would have to imagine they could have put up a better fight than what the Miami Heat showed the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, the fans will never know.
