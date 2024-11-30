Jaylen Brown's Monster Dunk in Bulls vs Celtics Goes Viral
The Chicago Bulls have had a rollercoaster start to their 2024-25 season, so taking the reigning champion Boston Celtics down to the wire on Friday night was somehow not very surprising for many. The loss to Boston takes the Bulls to 8-13 and a disastrous 2-7 at home, effectively eliminating them from NBA Cup advancement.
The Celtics were led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum with 35 points and 14 rebounds, but standout sixth-man Payton Pritchard shined with 29 points, shooting 7-11 from deep.
The Bulls looked solid in this tough matchup, as center Nikola Vucevic had a team-high 32 points and 11 rebounds, while star shooting guard Zach LaVine chipped in 29 points. The Celtics escaped Chicago with a win, but the Bulls had an honorable outing against the best team in the NBA.
Unfortunately, the highlight of the night came at the expense of the Bulls. Celtics star Jaylen Brown dropped the hammer on Chicago's Jalen Smith. The absurd poster dunk sent waves across the league, with just about every major social media page posting the highlight.
Via NBA: "JAYLEN BROWN POSTER TIME"
Via Bleacher Report: "JAYLEN BROWN POSTER"
The dunk had over 80,000 likes in under one hour on Instagram.
Via SportsCenter: "JAYLEN BROWN THREW IT DOWN"
Brown finished the night with 21 points on fairly inefficient 7-21 shooting, but at least he got a new poster to hang up at home.
