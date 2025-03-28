JJ Redick's One-Word Statement After Wild Lakers-Bulls Game
The Chicago Bulls stunned the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night with Josh Giddey hitting a game-winning shot from half-court as time expired.
The Lakers held a five-point lead with 12.6 seconds, but a Patrick Williams three, a steal by Giddey, and a Coby White three gave the Bulls a one-point lead with six seconds left.
Austin Reaves hit a layup to put the Lakers back on top with 3.1 seconds remaining, but Giddey's half-court heave sent the Chicago fans home happy.
"Devastation," Lakers head coach JJ Redick said in his post-game press conference. "It's a hell of a way to lose a basketball game."
Referring to the Bulls' shooting in the fourth quarter, Redick said, "They shot 11 of 14 from three. 11 of 14 in an empty gym is good. That's unreal shooting."
The Bulls shot 19-44 from three for the game. The Lakers went 12-41 from beyond the arc.
"We're not in a position to feel sorry for ourselves," Redick stated.
On top of his game-winner, Giddey secured a triple-double, finishing with 25 points, 11 assists, and 14 rebounds. White led all Bulls scorers with 26 points on 9-20 shooting and 5-10 from three.
Reaves led all scorers with 30 points in the contest. Luka Doncic had 25 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists. LeBron finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and 12 assists.
The Bulls have now won four straight and beaten the Lakers twice in the span of six days. The Bulls knocked off the Lakers in Los Angeles on Saturday, 146-115.
