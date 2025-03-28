Luka Doncic's Alley Oop to LeBron James in Bulls-Lakers Goes Viral
In possibly the biggest and most unexpected trade in NBA history, the Dallas Mavericks sent superstar guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers at this year's trade deadline.
The Lakers pairing Doncic with one of the greatest players of all time, LeBron James, was a genius move, and it seems to be paying off. The connection between the two stars is undeniable, as both of their basketball IQs are off the charts.
On Thursday night, the Lakers traveled to take on the Chicago Bulls, and the superstar duo put on a show. Right under the five-minute mark in the third quarter, Doncic threw a lob up to a cutting James, and the 40-year-old superstar showed off his athleticism and threw down the jam.
The Doncic-to-James alley oop in Thursday's game has gone viral across social media.
The Lakers are 9-5 this season when both Doncic and James suit up entering Thursday's game, as the duo continues to put on a show for Hollywood. Doncic is the ideal complement for an aging James, and the superstars will be dangerous for any opposition in the postseason.
