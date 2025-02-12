Bulls News

Josh Giddey's Brutally Honest Statement on Getting Booed in Bulls-Pistons

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey reacted to getting booed by their home crowd against the Detroit Pistons

Logan Struck

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls put together one of their worst performances of all time in the first half of Tuesday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons. The Bulls trailed 71-29 at halftime and faced as much as a 49-point deficit.

The Bulls fell to 22-32 on the season after putting on a horrendous performance in front of their home crowd. Chicago now faces the Pistons again on Wednesday for a back-to-back series, and they certainly have some extra motivation to play for.

The Bulls were booed by the United Center crowd on Tuesday after they took a huge first-half deficit, and Chicago guard Josh Giddey could not blame them.

"You heard it, we heard it, everyone hears it, and obviously we hate that," Giddey said about the crowd's boos. "Every time we come out on this floor, these fans show up and show out, so it's our responsibility as players to give them something to cheer for. Tonight we probably deserved it. We didn't give them anything to cheer for. We were down 40 in the first half and that's not acceptable."

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) defends Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3)
Feb 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) defends Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Giddey was one of just two Bulls to score in double digits on Tuesday, dropping 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, shooting 5-10 from the field. As a team, the Bulls shot just 35% from the field, 21.3% from deep, and 63.2% from the charity stripe, putting together a complete anomaly of a shooting night that resulted in one of the worst blowouts in franchise history.

