Josh Giddey's Brutally Honest Statement on Getting Booed in Bulls-Pistons
The Chicago Bulls put together one of their worst performances of all time in the first half of Tuesday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons. The Bulls trailed 71-29 at halftime and faced as much as a 49-point deficit.
The Bulls fell to 22-32 on the season after putting on a horrendous performance in front of their home crowd. Chicago now faces the Pistons again on Wednesday for a back-to-back series, and they certainly have some extra motivation to play for.
The Bulls were booed by the United Center crowd on Tuesday after they took a huge first-half deficit, and Chicago guard Josh Giddey could not blame them.
"You heard it, we heard it, everyone hears it, and obviously we hate that," Giddey said about the crowd's boos. "Every time we come out on this floor, these fans show up and show out, so it's our responsibility as players to give them something to cheer for. Tonight we probably deserved it. We didn't give them anything to cheer for. We were down 40 in the first half and that's not acceptable."
Giddey was one of just two Bulls to score in double digits on Tuesday, dropping 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, shooting 5-10 from the field. As a team, the Bulls shot just 35% from the field, 21.3% from deep, and 63.2% from the charity stripe, putting together a complete anomaly of a shooting night that resulted in one of the worst blowouts in franchise history.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls