Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Chicago Bulls have revealed their injury report against the Dallas Mavericks.

Joey Linn

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are looking to even their record at 4-4 when they face the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night. Currently 3-4 through their first seven games, the Bulls have had an up and down start to the season.

The Bulls knew things would look a lot different this year, as they parted ways with DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso over the summer, but they are certainly not committing to a tank just yet. Acquiring 6-foot-8 guard Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Bulls have been playing through him a lot to start the year. 

Giddey has been listed on the injury report for Wednesday night’s game with an illness, but his official status is probable, meaning he is expected to play. 

John Collins, Walker Kessler, Josh Giddey
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) and center Walker Kessler (24) defend against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Giddey has been playing well in his role for the Bulls, averaging 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in 29.1 minutes per game. Also shooting a career-high 44.0% from three-point range, Giddey has improved this aspect of his game drastically to start the year. 

The Bulls showed a lot of faith in Giddey when they traded Caruso to Oklahoma City for him in a one for one player swap. Opting for the former sixth overall pick instead of other packages that could have returned multiple first round draft choices, Chicago liked the potential of Giddey as a lead ball handler.

The Mavericks enter Wednesday’s game against the Bulls coming off a 134-127 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The Mavericks are currently 4-3 through their first seven games. 

