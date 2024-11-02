Josh Giddey’s Insane Pass in Bulls-Nets Goes Viral
While Josh Giddey might be a polarizing figure in the NBA, he's also still capable of throwing some of the most entertaining passes in the league. He did it again on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
During the first two minutes of the Bulls game against the Nets, Giddey threw a no-look behind the back pass in traffic to Nikola Vucevic. The clip gained over 13,000 likes on Instagram within an hour.
While Giddey isn't the most popular player in the NBA, his offensive capabillity on the Bulls is having some fans wanting to extend the young guard. Currently through three quarters, Giddey has 8 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal.
The Chicago Bulls have been playing without crucial point guard Lonzo Ball, but the team has figured out a way to rally in this early season. It still remains to be seen if the team is going to keep Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball during their rebuild process, but right now, the team is playing with tremendous spirit. The Bulls already have numerous double digit comeback wins when they've only play five games so far.
Throughout those five games, Josh Giddey is averaging 15.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 48/59/62 shooting from the field. While Giddey's free throw shooting has left a lot to be desired, his three-point shooting has been otherworldly.
