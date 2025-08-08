Josh Giddey's One-Word Message to Young Warriors Guard
Rumors started to swirl on Thursday that the Golden State Warriors had interest in the Chicago Bulls' restricted free agent Josh Giddey. Both teams are locked in stalemates with their free agents, and the Warriors are caught in a staring contest with Jonathan Kuminga, and the Bulls and Giddey still seem far apart in negotiations.
A recent Instagram post may help fuel those rumors of Giddey going to Golden State.
Taran Armstrong was on the Golden State Warriors last season on a two-way contract, but he hails from Australia and recently posted a picture of himself working out back home with Bulls guard Josh Giddey (Giddey was wearing a Bulls shirt in the pictures).
Giddey was one of a few NBA players to comment on the post, replying, "twiz," and fans replied to Giddey, begging him to join Armstrong in Golden State.
Armstrong is also still a free agent, but the Warriors only have one player signed to a two-way contract currently: Jackson Rowe. They could still bring Armstrong back eventually, but they don't want to make any official moves until they figure out Kuminga's situation. He isn't the only Australian the Warriors employ, as they drafted Alex Toohey in the 2025 NBA Draft. Could they try to recruit Giddey to Golden State?
Armstrong played two years at California Baptist before starting his professional career with the Cairns Taipans of Australia's National Basketball League. Strong performances there led to him being signed by the Warriors on a two-way contract. He didn't appear in any games in the NBA, but did have a few strong performances in the G-League.
Josh Giddey's Standoff With Bulls
Josh Giddey remains unsigned because he's searching for a contract somewhere around the $30 million average value. He believes he's worth a similar amount as Immanuel Quickley and Jalen Suggs, but the Chicago Bulls have yet to budge on their offer of around $20 million per year.
That could lead to Giddey accepting his qualifying offer with the hopes of securing a more lucrative contract next offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
The Warriors' smoke started from NBA insider Jake Fischer, who reported Golden State's interest in a livestream on Thursday. He reported that the Warriors have thought about a dual sign-and-trade where the Bulls get Kuminga, a franchise he would be interested in playing for, and the Warriors get Giddey. It would be difficult to pull off, as restricted free agents are hard to trade, but it could help solve both teams' issues.
