Josh Giddey's Reaction To Major Tyrese Haliburton Injury in Game 7
NBA Finals Game 7 is easily the biggest game that can happen in an NBA season. Luckily for basketball fans, they were graced with that after the Indiana Pacers secured the Game 6 win to extend it to a win-or-go-home situation in Oklahoma City on Sunday. With the stakes as high as they can be, fans tuned in looking to see a must-watch game.
Early in the game, Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered an injury, which, based on his reaction, looked serious. As his Pacers' teammates gathered around, the NBA world began to share their reactions, including former Thunder guard and Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey.
"Hali😔😔😔😔," Giddey shared in a post to his X account. Even though Giddey might be rooting for his former teammates on the Thunder, nobody wants to see a game change for the worse due to a sudden injury. On the biggest stage of his career and a chance to cement himself as a Pacers legend, Haliburton will miss the rest of the game, according to the broadcast.
In addition to Giddey, teammate Kevin Huerter shared his blunt reactions with an "Smh" posted to his X account. Thoughts and reactions continue to pour around from across the NBA, with stars like Draymond Green and LeBron James chiming into the conversation.
Now, the Pacers will be heavily disadvantaged in the biggest game of the season, looking to rely upon NBA Finals winner Pascal Siakam to carry the load. In addition, T.J. McConnell will be expected to step up in relief, as he's been stellar during this postseason run.
