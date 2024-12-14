Josh Giddey's Statement on Lonzo Ball's Viral Moment in Bulls-Hornets
Since getting drafted second overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball has been plagued with poor injury luck. In his first four seasons with the LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, Ball never played more than 63 games, and it has only gotten worse since.
In four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Ball has played 35 games, 0 games, 0 games, and 9 (and counting) games, respectively. Missing two consecutive years certainly takes a toll on a player, but Ball has bounced back from injury and returned to the court with something to prove this season.
In Friday's home win over the Charlotte Hornets, Ball contributed 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists off the bench. Ball's night was highlighted by a sleek alley-oop pass to Zach LaVine on a fast break, capping off a dominant second quarter by Chicago.
Bulls guard Josh Giddey spoke about Ball and LaVine's highlight play following the win, hyping up Ball's importance to the team and how he plays winning basketball.
"That kind of sums him up, both sides of the ball," Giddey said about Ball. "Gets a big steal, throws it up to Zach and a highlight play. He brings that energy for this team, that spark. He's a very, very high IQ guy who makes things happen positively for this team."
As one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, the Bulls desperately need Ball to step up into a bigger role and make a difference on both sides of the ball. This one play just summarizes what Ball can bring to this Bulls squad if he stays healthy.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls