Key Chicago Bulls Player Returning to Team: Report
The Chicago Bulls have mostly had a quiet offseason. They traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers straight up for Isaac Okoro and re-signed Tre Jones, but are otherwise waiting to resolve the restricted free agency of Josh Giddey.
The Giddey saga seems to be caught in a stalemate, as the guard wants a contract similar to what the Orlando Magic gave Jalen Suggs at around $30 million per year, but the Bulls have most of the leverage with no market for Giddey, so they're trying to lock him into a lower number.
Chicago may also have had an interest in working out a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. Since they have no interest in moving Coby White, it was believed they could've put Ayo Dosunmu could be on the table for trade. However, it seems that it is no longer the case.
KC Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network provided the latest update on Dosunmu, saying he believes Dosunmu will be back on the Bulls next season.
"The Bulls did have substantive talks, I'm told, with a Western Conference playoff team earlier this offseason regarding Dosunmu, but the two teams could not find common ground on a trade package. And all signs for now point to Ayo Dosunmu returning."
Dosunmu is entering the final year of his contract, and he is on a good number at $7.5 million. That's great value for someone who averaged 12.3 PPG and 4.5 APG as a secondary playmaker.
If the Bulls can't find a trade package or come to an agreement on a contract extension, this could become another example of poor asset management from the Bulls' front office.
