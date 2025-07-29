Unexpected Teams Monitoring Two-Time NBA All-Star on Bulls
The Bulls are in an interesting spot in the Eastern Conference. While they did go 15-8 in March and April, including a 6-2 record to close out the regular season, they were still eliminated in the Play-In Tournament by the Miami Heat.
The Bulls ranked 6th in the NBA in points per game and 3rd in the NBA in rebounds per game, and veteran big man Nikola Vucevic was a big part of that.
While Vucevic has had his inconsistencies on the offensive end and has never been known as a good defender, he had a resurgent year in the 2024-2025 season.
Vucevic averaged 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, while shooting an incredible 40.2 percent from three-point range and 53 percent from the field.
While the Bulls have been dangling Vucevic in trade talks for years, his $21.4 million salary for the 2025-2026 season makes it more difficult to trade the veteran center in a late summer deal.
A new report from Sportando and SportKlub revealed that there are teams overseas that are monitoring Vucevic's status with the Bulls this offseason.
"According to SportKlub, the situation is also being closely monitored by several European clubs, especially in the EuroLeague. Vucevic is a well-known fan of Crvena Zvezda Belgrade, which could fuel dreams among the Serbian club’s supporters of landing a major signing," Kevin Martorano of Sportando said.
"Additionally, Panathinaikos — currently searching for a center — could also be interested in the player, as well as other financially powerful European teams," he continued.
Panathinaikos was very close to acquiring Jonas Valanciunas after he was traded to the Denver Nuggets this offseason. Still, with Vucevic's situation with the Bulls unclear, they could make a big offer to pry him away from the NBA.
