Bulls News

Key Starter Ruled OUT for Bulls-Celtics

The Chicago Bulls have ruled out Josh Giddey against the Boston Celtics

Liam Willerup

Dec 16, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Dec 16, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls head into the Saturday night contest against the Boston Celtics with a 13-15 record, 1.5 games back of the Miami Heat for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Coming off a win at Boston on Thursday, the Bulls have a chance to extend their season-best win streak to four games.

A big part in Chicago's win against the Celtics Thursday was the play of fourth-year guard Ayo Dosunmu, who has appeared in every game for Chicago this season and made his 15th start. Following a recent injury update on a key Bulls starter, it appears as if Dosunmu is in line for another appearance in the starting lineup.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan announced that fourth-year guard Josh Giddey will miss his second contest of the season with an ankle injury. Veteran forward Torrey Craig will also be sidelined due to a left Achilles injury.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Gidde
Nov 7, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In his first season in Chicago after being traded in a swap for Alex Caruso this past offseason, Giddey has stuffed the stat sheets in the Windy City. Starting in all 27 of his appearances, he's averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.4 rebounds while averaging the sixth-most minutes on the team.

As for Boston, they'll be without sharpshooting wing Sam Hauser as he'll be sidelined with lower back spasms.

Tip-off in the Windy City against the defending NBA Champions is set for 7:00 PM CST.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News