Key Starter Ruled OUT for Bulls-Celtics
The Chicago Bulls head into the Saturday night contest against the Boston Celtics with a 13-15 record, 1.5 games back of the Miami Heat for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Coming off a win at Boston on Thursday, the Bulls have a chance to extend their season-best win streak to four games.
A big part in Chicago's win against the Celtics Thursday was the play of fourth-year guard Ayo Dosunmu, who has appeared in every game for Chicago this season and made his 15th start. Following a recent injury update on a key Bulls starter, it appears as if Dosunmu is in line for another appearance in the starting lineup.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan announced that fourth-year guard Josh Giddey will miss his second contest of the season with an ankle injury. Veteran forward Torrey Craig will also be sidelined due to a left Achilles injury.
In his first season in Chicago after being traded in a swap for Alex Caruso this past offseason, Giddey has stuffed the stat sheets in the Windy City. Starting in all 27 of his appearances, he's averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.4 rebounds while averaging the sixth-most minutes on the team.
As for Boston, they'll be without sharpshooting wing Sam Hauser as he'll be sidelined with lower back spasms.
Tip-off in the Windy City against the defending NBA Champions is set for 7:00 PM CST.
