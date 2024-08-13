Bulls News

Knicks Legend Makes Controversial LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Statement

New York Knicks legend and former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury shared his controversial opinion on LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; LeBron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; LeBron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate is one that has been ongoing for several years. As the 39-year-old James continues to add to his historic list of accomplishments, his case for the greatest basketball player of all-time strengthens.

While there are some who believe James cannot do anything in the remainder of his career to match Jordan's greatness, others believe he surpassed the Chicago Bulls legend years ago.

Winning MVP at the 2024 Paris Olympics en route to a gold medal for Team USA, James added another achievement that some have been using for his GOAT case. If there is one thing the Los Angeles Lakers star has over every player in basketball history, it is longevity.

At age 39, James continues to show he is far from slowing down. Does this longevity strengthen his GOAT case? New York Knicks legend Stephon Marbury does not believe so.

In a post on X, the three-time NBA All-Star wrote that James, "Shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same breath as MJ."

Jordan played 15 NBA seasons, winning six championships and Finals MVP awards. All of these came with the Bulls, which is another argument Jordan supporters use for his GOAT case.

This debate is one that has persisted for years and will likely persist forever. What makes the debate so interesting, is that many people feel it is not close one way or another, as Marbury made clear with his post.

